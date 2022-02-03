Neelam Mansingh, 4 others get Punjab Gaurav Sanmaan

The Punjab Arts Council presented Punjab Gaurav Sanmaan to five well-known personalities in the field of culture in the state at a function held at Punjab Kala Bhawan in Chandigarh on Wednesday.

An award of ₹1 lakh each with a memento and citation each was presented by Dr Arvinder, vice-chancellor of Punjabi University Patiala, to persons who have made consistent and outstanding contributions to literature, music, visual arts and theatre.

The awardees included Neelam Mansingh Chowdhry (theatre), Prem Singh (visual arts), Amarjit Gurdaspuri (music), Rattan Singh Jaggi and Jang Bahadur Goel (literature).

The function was held as part of the MS Randhawa Art and Literature Utsav-2022. Randhawa, bureaucrat and founding chairperson of the council, had been responsible for creating the Arts Council to encourage cultural activity in the state.