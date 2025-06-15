Search Search
Sunday, Jun 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

NEET-UG: Ranking 98th, Chandigarh’s Nandika among top 100

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 15, 2025 08:08 AM IST

The National Testing Agency declared the NEET-UG 2025 results on Saturday; over 4,000 students from the Chandigarh tricity took the exam on May 4

Scoring 646 out of 720 in NEET-UG 2025, Nandika Sarin from Chandigarh has secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 98, placing her among the top 100 in the country.

A Class 12 pass-out from Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Sector 26, Nandika secured a top 100 rank in the first attempt. (HT)
A Class 12 pass-out from Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Sector 26, Nandika secured a top 100 rank in the first attempt. (HT)

The National Testing Agency declared the NEET-UG 2025 results on Saturday. Over 4,000 students from the tricity took the exam on May 4.

Of the 2,758 students registered from Chandigarh, 2,675 appeared and 1,816 qualified.

A Class 12 pass-out from Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Sector 26, Nandika secured a top 100 rank in the first attempt.

Coming from a family of doctors, Nandika, a resident of Sector 32, said she began preparing for the exam in Class 11 and also took private coaching alongside school classes.

She studied 7 to 8 hours a day for the exam, and attributed support from her parents and teachers behind her success.

Nandika aims to follow in the footsteps of her doctor parents. Her father Dr Jatin Sarin is an oncologist and mother Dr Rimpi Sarin a pathologist. Even her sister Akshita Sarin is a doctor, having studied at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32.

Another Chandigarh student, Divya, a resident of Sector 44, secured AIR 158.

A student of Sri Chaitanya School, she ranked fifth nationwide in the Scheduled Caste category. Divya said she studied five to six hours daily to crack the exam.

Her father, Vijay Pal, is a maths teacher and mother Ratan Devi is a housewife. Her sister is a doctor, having graduated from GMCH-32.

Another Chandigarh student, Divya, a resident of Sector 44, secured AIR 158. (HT)
Another Chandigarh student, Divya, a resident of Sector 44, secured AIR 158. (HT)
News / Cities / Chandigarh / NEET-UG: Ranking 98th, Chandigarh’s Nandika among top 100
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 15, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On