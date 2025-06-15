NEET-UG: Ranking 98th, Chandigarh’s Nandika among top 100

Scoring 646 out of 720 in NEET-UG 2025, Nandika Sarin from Chandigarh has secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 98, placing her among the top 100 in the country. A Class 12 pass-out from Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Sector 26, Nandika secured a top 100 rank in the first attempt. (HT)

The National Testing Agency declared the NEET-UG 2025 results on Saturday. Over 4,000 students from the tricity took the exam on May 4.

Of the 2,758 students registered from Chandigarh, 2,675 appeared and 1,816 qualified.

Coming from a family of doctors, Nandika, a resident of Sector 32, said she began preparing for the exam in Class 11 and also took private coaching alongside school classes.

She studied 7 to 8 hours a day for the exam, and attributed support from her parents and teachers behind her success.

Nandika aims to follow in the footsteps of her doctor parents. Her father Dr Jatin Sarin is an oncologist and mother Dr Rimpi Sarin a pathologist. Even her sister Akshita Sarin is a doctor, having studied at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32.

Another Chandigarh student, Divya, a resident of Sector 44, secured AIR 158.

A student of Sri Chaitanya School, she ranked fifth nationwide in the Scheduled Caste category. Divya said she studied five to six hours daily to crack the exam.

Her father, Vijay Pal, is a maths teacher and mother Ratan Devi is a housewife. Her sister is a doctor, having graduated from GMCH-32.