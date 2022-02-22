Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Neighbour foils burglary bid in Ludhiana, two arrested
Neighbour foils burglary bid in Ludhiana, two arrested

The burglars’ attempt was thwarted by a vigilant neighbour of Rajguru Nagar, Ludhiana, who raised the alarm, after which the locals nabbed one of the accused and later the police arrested his aide.
Investigating officer, assistant sub-inspector Santokh Singh, said both the burglars have been arrested and a case has been registered against the accused at Sarabha Nagar police station in Ludhiana. (Representative Photo/HT Files)
HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The police on Tuesday arrested two accused, who attempted burglary in a locked house, in Block-B of Rajguru Nagar.

The accused were identified as Santosh Morya of Panchsheel Vihar on Barewal Road and Akhilesh Kumar of Housing Board Colony in BRS Nagar.

The house owner Jai Inder Singh said he runs an agricultural machine bearing shop at Janta Nagar and left the house at around 10am to shop. “In the evening, I received a call from a neighbour, who alerted about an unidentified person roaming on the roof top of his house. I rushed back home at around 6.30pm and found the handle of the gate broken. When searched, Santosh was found hidden on the third floor of the house. Later during questioning, he told about his accomplice, who was nabbed on the street,” he said.

Investigating officer, assistant sub-inspector Santokh Singh, said both the accused have been arrested and a case under Sections 380 (theft in dwelling house), 454 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking), 511 (punishment for attempting to commit offences) of Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at Sarabha Nagar police station.

