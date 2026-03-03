Nepal national held for killing nephew in Shimla

A Nepali man was arrested within 24 hours for allegedly murdering his nephew in Theog subdivision in Shimla district, police said on Monday. The accused has been identified as Suresh, hailing from Nepal and working as a farm labourer in Jarai village. Physical and digital evidence was collected, and a special investigation team (SIT) was constituted to probe the case. (HT Photo for representation)

The complainant, Jagdish, a resident of Jarai village, who is engaged in agriculture and horticulture, alleged that he had allowed a Nepali family to stay in two rooms at his orchard shed for work purposes. The family included Suresh, his wife, their three daughters, two sons, and his nephew Dhani Ram.

On the morning of February 28, when Jagdish reached the shed, both rooms were found locked. Upon checking, one room was empty, while Dhani Ram was found lying unconscious on the floor in the second room. He was later taken to the hospital where he was declared dead. The complainant suspected that Suresh had committed the crime during the night and fled with his family.

Following the incident, a forensic team and SFSL Junga examined the crime scene. Physical and digital evidence was collected, and a special investigation team (SIT) was constituted to probe the case.

Police scanned CCTV footage from the surrounding areas and deployed three teams to trace the accused. The suspect’s description was also circulated through the media. Based on CCTV analysis, local inquiries, and digital evidence, police received intelligence inputs that the accused was hiding in Sharmathu village. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused allegedly murdered Dhani Ram under the influence of alcohol due to an old rivalry, using an agricultural tool as the weapon.

Additional superintendent of police Shimla, Abhishek, stated “Shimla police acted swiftly and arrested the accused within 24 hours. A thorough investigation is ongoing, and further action will be taken based on evidence.” A case was registered at Theog police station under Section 103(1) (302 IPC).