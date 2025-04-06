Menu Explore
Nepalese help decamps with gold jewellery from Zirakpur house

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Apr 06, 2025 08:54 AM IST

Zirakpur police have booked the accused under Section 306 (theft committed by clerk or servant of property) of BNS

A Nepalese domestic help allegedly decamped with gold jewellery from her employer’s house in Zirakpur.

The accused has been identified as Nisha Sonar. (Stock image)
The accused has been identified as Nisha Sonar.

The accused has been identified as Nisha Sonar. Gurmeet Singh of Lohgarh in Zirakpur told police that Sonar handled domestic chores at his house from 7 am till 7 pm.

On March 29, she shared that she would have to return to Nepal due to ill health.

After she left, Singh said, he realised that two gold bangles, a chain and a pair of earrings, besides a perfume, were missing from his almirah, following which he informed the police.

Zirakpur police have booked the accused under Section 306 (theft committed by clerk or servant of property) of BNS.

