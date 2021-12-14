Nepalese man thrashed, forced to strip over old rivalry in Panchkula

A 19-year-old Nepalese native was allegedly thrashed, forced to strip and videographed by some men, also hailing from Nepal, as he had reportedly passed on information about one of them to the police. The incident took place in a godown in Panchkula on Sunday afternoon.

The accused have been identified as Sonu Gupta, Ashok, Man Singh and Sonu Nepali, who work as labourers in the city.

Victim, Roshan Chetri, who works as a cook with Aprooja Catering in Sector 22, Chandigarh, said that a few days ago, he had tipped-off the police about Sonu’s whereabouts. Ever since, Sonu had been seeking revenge, the victim claimed.

“On December 12, around 2:15pm, I, along with my friends, was sitting in a park in Industrial Area, Phase 1. My friend Karan got a call from Ashok who asked my about me. A few minutes later, Sonu Gupta, Ashok, Man Singh, Sonu Nepali and anouther youth came in an XUV and started thrashing me and forcefully took me to the basement of a godown located on Pinjore-Nalagarh road,” the victim said.

“At the godown, they drank liquor and started beating me mercilessly. They then tore off my clothes and recorded an objectionable video. I somehow managed to escape from the godown and ran some distance before I fell down on the road,” he stated.

Seeing his condition, some people gathered around him. “In the meantime, Sonu Gupta and his accomplices came in a car and left after threatening me. Someone called an ambulance and took me to the hospital,” the victim further said in the FIR.

Police said that the medical reports show that the victim has received 14 blunt injuries.

On his statement, a case under Section 66 (E) of Information Technology Act, 2000, and Section 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 365 (kidnapping) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 20 police station in Panchkula.

As per police, the accused live in Sectors 12 and 15 and are yet to be arrested.