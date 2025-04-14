New accountability drive: Perform or face transfer, Ludhiana police chief tells field officers

In a bid to bring more accountability and efficiency to policing, Ludhiana police commissioner Swapan Sharma has introduced a 10-point performance chart for all field officer —from deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) to in-charges of police posts. Officers will be evaluated based on this chart every 10 days, and those failing to meet the standards will face transfers. Police commissioner Swapan Sharma with other senior officials after a press conference in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)

On Sunday, commissioner Sharma held a special meeting at the police lines with all field officers, including DCPs, ADCPs, ACPs, SHOs, and post in-charges, where the new performance system was officially outlined.

“The postings will now be strictly performance-based. The 10-point chart includes parameters such as disposal of cases and complaints, the number of seminars conducted, properties attached from drug peddlers, execution of cordon and search operations, arrests of habitual offenders, and how many addicts have been admitted to de-addiction centers. Each rank will have a tailored chart, and I will personally review their progress every 10 days.”said the commissioner.

Sharma made it clear that officers would be given time to show results, but if they fall short, they will be transferred. “We are shifting to a performance-driven culture. No officer will be allowed to hold a post without delivering on their duties,” he emphasised.

Alongside this initiative, the commissioner is also revamping the city’s six security protocols—which cover drugs, petty crime, red-light areas, sealing points, evening patrolling, and special security arrangements. “Dedicated officers and specific PCR units will be assigned to each protocol to ensure faster and more effective field action,” he said.

To further enhance public satisfaction, Sharma said the police are focusing on reducing the number of complainants needing to visit the commissioner office. “If someone has to escalate an issue to me or a DCP, it means the SHO or post in-charge hasn’t done their job. Such officers will be warned, and if necessary, replaced,” he warned.

Efforts are also being made to improve police station operations. In the absence of investigating officers, the mushi staff or nayab readers will assist complainants so that no one has to return without help. Additionally, the commissioner announced basic infrastructure improvements at police stations and posts—such as availability of chairs and drinking water—to make police premises more people-friendly.