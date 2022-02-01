New Covid cases dip by 42% over the week in Himachal

Himachal Pradesh has recorded a 42% dip in Covid infections over the past one week (January 23-30) as compared to the week prior to that.

However, this was primarily due to low number of the tests conducted during the last week. As per the health department data, the state recorded 9,757 fresh Covid infections during last one week as compared to 16,956 cases reported during the week from January 17 to January 23.

The data reveals that 55,369 tests were conducted in the state over the last seven days compared to 84,625 samples tested during the previous seven days. The positivity rate has slightly dipped to 17.6% from previous week’s 20%.

Active cases have also dropped by more than 43%. As on January 30, Himachal had 9,452 cases compared to 16,821 at the end of week ending on January 23.

At the same time, the recoveries have increased by over 53%. Last week, the state recorded 17,080 recoveries against 11,096 in the previous week.

However, the fatalities have also increased by nearly 48%. As many as 62 people died last week compared to 42 in the previous one.

On an average, eight people died daily. Fourteen fatalities each were reported from Kangra and Shimla. Ten deaths were reported from Solan and nine from Mandi. Lahaul-Spiti was the only district having reported zero death.

1,471 new infections surface

Himachal Pradesh’s coronavirus case tally reached 2,71,529, on Monday as 1,471 more people tested positive while the death toll mounted to 3,983 after five patients died.

Highest 312 cases were reported from Kangra, 240 from Mandi, 165 from Una, 148 from Sirmaur, 144 from Shimla, 127 from Hamirpur, 96 from Bilaspur, 79 from Solan, 67 from Chamba, 63 from Kullu, 22 from Kinnaur and eight from Lahaul-Spiti.

Active cases have come down to 9,281 after 1,637 people recuperated, taking the total recoveries to 2,58,268.