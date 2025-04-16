New criminal laws: Witness examination possible over video from govt offices, prisons

The Haryana government has set up 2,084 video conference facilities across the state for examination of witnesses by audio-video means under the newly enacted Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023. The Haryana government has set up 2,084 video conference facilities across the state for examination of witnesses (HT File)

Additional chief secretary (ACS), Administration of Justice, Sumita Misra said that these video conferencing facilities included 1,244 in government offices, 350 in court rooms, 373 in prisons, 115 in banks and two at forensics science laboratories. “The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has asked other states to replicate the Haryana model. We had asked all the stakeholders to ensure time bound compliance for establishing these designated places,” the ACS said.

A notification was issued in January 2025 by the administration of justice department notifying video conferencing facilities for examining witnesses in district courts, state and district legal services authorities including mediation centres, civil secretariats in Chandigarh, state-level offices of all the departments, boards, corporations, commissions authorities, bureaus, Haryana Bhawan at New Delhi and Haryana Niwas at Chandigarh.

Offices of divisional commissioners, deputy commissioner, SDM, police headquarter, vigilance bureau, state crime branch, PGIMS Rohtak, government hospitals, government-run women rescue homes, protection homes, Nari Niketan, Juvenile Justice Board and District Child Welfare Committees, Forensic Sciences Laboratory, Madhuban, Karnal, its regional centres in the state and the government cyber labs, main or largest branch at district-level of nationalised banks and banks owned by the state government were also designated for the purpose of examination of witnesses by audio-video electronic means.