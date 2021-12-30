New Year resolutions that don’t go poof!

On New Year’s Eve, it’s time for all those jokes and memes to do the rounds on social media platforms. One such meme that never fails to tickle my ribs is where a cartoon character asks another, “What is a New Year resolution?” “It’s a ‘To Do’ list for the first week of January.”

Ever since I was exposed to the concept of New Year resolutions in childhood, I’ve been making and breaking them with equal gusto. One such New Year, I promised to brush my teeth regularly at night but when night came it brought along with it the lure of the warm bed and my lazy bones preferred to surrender to its charm. After all, I’m a lesser mortal who has to succumb to the demands of Hypnos, the God of Sleep.

I also made numerous resolutions, such as to read 100 books a year; to polish my school shoes every night before going to bed; to eat healthy; and the most fragile yet favourite one of all, to lose weight. Needless to say, my gluttony ensured that the resolution went poof in thin air at the sight of divine pastries and sumptuous cakes gifted by nefarious relatives and friends who care two hoots for your grit and determination.

But this time, the story took a different turn. The past two years have been extremely agonising with the Covid pandemic spreading its tentacles all around the world and snuffing out lives. The coming New Year, too, shows little signs of uplifting the pall of gloom. Amid all this pessimism, I decided to take up a spiritual resolution. I made a resolve to stay happy at all cost and focus on my core strength instead of trying to obliterate my weaknesses.

The initial few months of 2021 were tough and traumatising with external pressures testing and trying both my will and resolve. But this year, my fortitude supported me and every time I was ready to cower down, I joined hands and muttered a silent prayer to the Omnipotent, “Lord, I do not ask for anything but for the peace of mind.”

With peace restored in my heart, I decided to give up all those pursuits that were bogging me down. I broke the shackles of my own limitations and embarked upon a journey that led me to the path of self-discovery. I recognised that with self-discovery came self-realisation and fulfillment of all those dreams that once were cherished but left mid-way due to distractions galore.

On my way to self-actualisation, I thanked Mr Phunsuk Wangdu, the adorable character played by Aamir Khan in the movie 3 Idiots who gave the mool mantra to follow one’s dreams and not run after success: Do what you love and success will follow in its wake. I followed my dreams and sat down to finish my second collection of stories, On the Wings of Wrath, a phrase popularised by German poet Bertolt Brecht.

I now look back at the year fleeting by with much content and happiness. I feel I have earned a pat on the back for sticking to this year’s resolution. Have you decided upon your New Year Resolution for the coming year? Make one that doesn’t go poof! sonrok15@gmail.com

The writer is an assistant professor of English at SD College in Ambala