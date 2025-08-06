Newborn’s arm severed: Haryana panel seeks Nuh civil surgeon’s report in 15 days

The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has directed the civil surgeon of Nuh to submit a detailed report within 15 days about “medical negligence and institutional apathy” at the civil hospital, Mandikhera, where a newborn’s arm was allegedly severed completely from the body during delivery on July 30. The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has directed the civil surgeon of Nuh to submit a detailed report within 15 days about “medical negligence and institutional apathy” at the civil hospital, Mandikhera. (Representational photo)

Taking suo-motu cognizance of what it termed “a grave violation of the rights of the child enshrined under the United Nations convention on the Rights of the Child”, the HHRC has directed the Nuh civil surgeon that the report should address the exact circumstances of the delivery with names, designations of doctors and nursing staff involved.

The HHRC said that the report should inform the reasons for severing of the arm during delivery, the steps taken for the treatment and rehabilitation of the child, any departmental or internal inquiry initiated and explanation for the alleged misconduct with the complainant’s family.

Referring to news reports, the HHRC order said that a woman was admitted to the Civil Hospital, Mandikhera for delivery. During childbirth, due to the alleged medical negligence of doctors, the newborn’s limb was severed from the body.

When the aggrieved family questioned the medical team, they were allegedly met with abusive language and were thrown out of the ward. The newborn was later referred to Nalhar Hospital.

“The commission notes that the right to safe childbirth and postnatal care is an integral part of the right to health, protected under Article 21 of the Constitution. The alleged severing of the newborn’s arm during delivery indicates a prime facie case of egregious medical negligence,” said the full bench of the commission, comprising chairperson justice Lalit Batra (retd) and members Kuldip Jain and Deep Bhatia.

“The failure to ensure standard operative procedures, particularly in a government facility where patients rely upon public healthcare, not only endangers lives but undermines faith in public institutions,” it said.

Holding that the issue raises concerns of medical negligence and institutional apathy, the HHRC said that the alleged conduct of the hospital staff, including the use of abusive language and expelling the complainant’s family from the ward, compounds the violation of human rights.

“The apparent callousness and unaccountability reflect a serious breach of the basic human rights of both the mother and the newborn,” read the order.