Next ‘Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh’ to be held in Kurukshetra: Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday announced that the next ‘Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh’ will be held in Kurukshetra on January 23 where Opposition leaders will listen to the grievances highlighted by people of the state.

Interacting with reporters after paying condolences on demise of Congress leader Sandeep Tanwar’s mother in Bhiwani, Hooda said the BJP-JJP government has failed on all fronts and the government itself is exposing its failures.

“Those who came to power by promising to give a pension of ₹5,100 to the elderly are, contrary to their promise, snatching the support of elders. This government has stopped the pension of thousands of elderly who were included in the pension list by the Congress government,” Hooda added.

He said the BJP-JJP government should restore their pension instead of blaming the previous government.

“Just like other states, the new variant of Covid has started showing impact in Haryana as well. While people need to be cautious about this and take precautions, the government should improve health services in time,” Hooda said.

“It should appoint doctors and staff in hospitals as per need, while making immediate recruitment on 10,000 posts lying vacant in the health department. The government should ensure that patients do not face any shortage of medicines, oxygen or hospital beds when needed, as was seen last year,” he added.