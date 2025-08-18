NGO vaccinates 93 stray dogs in Panchkula

The Bhau Project NGO, in collaboration with Dwiggy Kennel Kitchen, conducted an anti-rabies vaccination drive for 93 stray dogs across multiple sectors in Panchkula on Saturday. The initiative covered areas of Mansa Devi and sectors 2, 4, 5, 8, 9, 20, 21, and 23. This effort is part of The Bhau Project’s ongoing mission to ensure healthier lives for community animals and create safer neighbourhood for residents. The Bhau Project NGO volunteers vaccinating stray dogs in Panchkula on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Founder Rickey Dharmani said, “Rabies is a 100% preventable disease and vaccination drives like these are a vital step in protecting both street animals and humans. We’re grateful to Dwiggy and our volunteers for their support in making this drive a success.” Dharmani said that it is crucial for the municipal corporation (MC) to take a more proactive and sensitive role in animal welfare.

“Regular, large-scale vaccination drives led by the MC will create a stronger, lasting impact and move us closer to a rabies-free Panchkula,” Dharmani added. The Bhau Project remains committed to its vision of a safe, compassionate, and rabies-free community, and will continue to collaborate with citizens, volunteers, and institutions to make animal welfare a shared responsibility.