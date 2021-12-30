NGOs allege violation of religious freedom by Chinese government in Tibet

Tibetan NGOs in exile have alleged violation of religious freedom, human rights, arbitrary arrests, incommunicado detentions and torture by the Chinese government in Drago of the Kham region.

The Tibetan Youth Congress (TYC) and the Students for a Free Tibet (SFT) in a joint statement alleged that another evidence of the grim religious freedom is the fact that recently the Chinese government destroyed a statue of the Buddha in Drago which stood over 99 feet high.

“The monastic and lay communities of Tehor, Drago in the Karze region of Kham jointly spent over 40,000,000 Yuan on this statue for the purpose of staving off the danger of war, natural disasters and alike,” said Sonam Tsering, general secretary of TYC, adding that the practice of constructing statues to prevent catastrophes is well known amongst Tibetans.

He said that the statue of the Buddha was legally erected on May 5, 2015, with authorizing documents in order from the district office.

However, recently on December 12 the Chinese government ordered the demolition and destroyed the statue as well as the 45 prayer wheels in the vicinity of Drago Monastery.

Furthermore, in November this year, Tsering said, they also demolished Drago Monastery’s Gaden Namgyal Monastic school, which served as an important hub of education in the area. The school accommodated over 100 students.

The curriculum included Buddhism, general Tibetan language studies, English, Chinese and a few more. Nevertheless, the Chinese government completely destroyed all this in their continued disregard and desecration of the religion of the Tibetan people, their culture and their custom, he alleged.

SFT’s programme coordinator Tenzin Passang claimed that China’s policy of Sinicisation has caused the assault on all the Tibetan national identity, most notably their language, religion, and culture. The Chinese government accelerated policies that reduce Tibetans as a proportion of the population and undermine their cultural and religious identity in 2020.

“The CCP crackdown against freedom, democracy, and human rights has intensified beyond belief and international governments must come together to take strong, joint, immediate action to send a clear message to China and boycott the Beijing winter Olympic 2022 games which only attempts to ‘sport wash’ the most heinous of human right abuses,” she said.

