NHM workers stage sit-in on Day-2 of their protest over delayed salary in Ludhiana

The National Health Mission (NHM) staff across the district staged a demonstration outside the Civil Surgeon’s office here on Wednesday to protest the delay in salaries for the last two months. NHM workers stage a protest demonstration at Civil Surgeon office in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Manish/Hindustan Times)

The workers, who are on a pen-down strike since December 2, claimed that they haven’t received salaries since October.

“We haven’t received our salaries since October. It is December already. Without salaries, how are we expected to survive?” lamented Amarinder Singh, a clerk at the civil hospital under the NHM.

“Yesterday, we staged demonstrations at our own hospitals. Today we had a demonstration plan on the district level. Tomorrow we will reach the NHM office in Sector 38, Chandigarh. We are already on a pen-down strike. We will come to work but not perform our duties in protest of the non-payment of salaries. If salaries are not paid soon, we may have to go on a complete strike,” said Amarinder.

Civil surgeon Dr Ramandeep Kaur said, “I received a representation of NHM workers. We have written to the mission director, NHM, regarding the issue. We expect this to be resolved soon.”

NHM Employees Union Punjab president Gulshan Sharma said that the delay in salaries had become a regular affair over the last few months. “Our salaries are always late. We have been getting the salaries around the 20th of the month. Now, since October, we haven’t received the salary at all,” he said.

The union had submitted a memorandum to the MD of NMH on November 27 to address the issue of regular salary delays. “But no action was taken on the request. So we are left with no option but to protest,” he said.