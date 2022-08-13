Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / NIA announces 10 lakh cash reward for info in BKI head Harvinder Singh Rinda

NIA announces 10 lakh cash reward for info in BKI head Harvinder Singh Rinda

chandigarh news
Published on Aug 13, 2022 03:42 AM IST
Gangster-turned Khalistani terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda, who is said to be the new face of Khalistani terror in Punjab, is believed to be settled in Pakistan under the patronage of Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) and is the self-styled head of banned Khalistani outfit Babbar Khalsa International
Gangster-turned Khalistani terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda, who is said to be the new face of Khalistani terror in Punjab. (ANI FILE)
Gangster-turned Khalistani terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda, who is said to be the new face of Khalistani terror in Punjab. (ANI FILE)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has announced a cash reward of 10 lakh for information on gangster-turned Khalistani terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda who is the mastermind of at least a dozen terror cases, including the rocket propelled grenade attack on Punjab Police headquarters in Mohali this year.

Rinda, who is said to be the new face of Khalistani terror in Punjab, is believed to be settled in Pakistan under the patronage of Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) and is the self-styled head of banned Khalistani outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI). The NIA has announced the reward in the case of recovery of IEDs, along with four terror suspects, from Bastara toll plaza of Haryana on May 5 this year.

Rinda originally belongs to Rattoke village in Tarn Taran but his permanent address is in Nanded, Maharasthra. His gang is still active in Nanded and two members from his gang, who threw RPG at intelligence headquarters in May belong to his core group, claims Punjab police.

“NIA has declared a cash reward of 10 lakh against Rinda. Any information pertaining to the absconding accused, leading to his arrest or apprehension, may be shared. The identity of the informer shall be kept secret,” notice issued by NIA’s zonal office in Chandigarh stated. According to the NIA probe, the IEDs were sent to India by Rinda from across the border.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann addressing the budget session of the assembly earlier this year. (HT file photo)

    Punjab govt issues notification providing ex-MLAs pension for only one term

    The Punjab government has issued a notification giving pension to former MLAs only for one term following an assent by the governor to a Bill in this regard. The assembly had passed the Punjab State Legislature Members (Pension and Medical Facilities Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2022, on June 30, paving the way for a single pension of ₹75,150 a month to each MLA irrespective of the terms for which he or she gets elected.

  • Sameer Wankhede. (ANI File Photo)

    Fake caste claim: Scrutiny committee gives clean chit to Sameer Wankhede

    The Mumbai city district caste scrutiny committee on Friday gave a clean chit to former zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau officer Sameer Wankhede in a 'fake caste claim' case, while dismissing complaints filed by some activists and former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, who had sought revocation of his claim that he belonged to the Hindu Mahar community, a scheduled caste.

  • The police cited Supreme Court guidelines that notice should be served, without arresting the accused, if the punishment is less than seven years of imprisonment.

    TT player Naina Jaiswal registers case over harassment on social media

    A case has been registered following a complaint from table tennis player Naina Jaiswal over alleged harassment on social media, police said on Saturday. Read 19-year-old man held from Faridabad for harassing over 50 women on social media As the case is bailable, a notice under Section 41 of CrPC (appearance before police officer) has been served on the accused, they said.

  • Noida: The Noida District Administration built a 10-bed monkeypox ward in the Sector 39 new district hospital in Noida, &nbsp;(File) (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

    Delhi records 5th monkeypox case; African-origin woman, 22, tests positive

    Delhi has recorded its fifth case of moneypox after a 22-year-old woman of African-origin, who was staying in southern part of the national capital, tested positive on Friday. The woman had travelled to Africa a month ago. Last week, the city had recorded its 4th patient when a Nigerian woman was found to be infected with the virus. India has so far recorded at least 10 patients infected with the virus.

  • Former Mumbai zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Sameer Wankhede.

    ‘I and my father belong to…’: Sameer Wankhede after caste panel gives clean chit

    Former Mumbai zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau Sameer Wankhede, who was given a clean chit by the caste scrutiny committee over the fake caste certificate probe against Wankhede, said all documents submitted by him for getting a government job are valid and added that he and his father belong to the scheduled caste Mahar community.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 13, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out