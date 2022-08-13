NIA announces 10 lakh cash reward for info in BKI head Harvinder Singh Rinda

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has announced a cash reward of ₹10 lakh for information on gangster-turned Khalistani terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda who is the mastermind of at least a dozen terror cases, including the rocket propelled grenade attack on Punjab Police headquarters in Mohali this year.

Rinda, who is said to be the new face of Khalistani terror in Punjab, is believed to be settled in Pakistan under the patronage of Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) and is the self-styled head of banned Khalistani outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI). The NIA has announced the reward in the case of recovery of IEDs, along with four terror suspects, from Bastara toll plaza of Haryana on May 5 this year.

Rinda originally belongs to Rattoke village in Tarn Taran but his permanent address is in Nanded, Maharasthra. His gang is still active in Nanded and two members from his gang, who threw RPG at intelligence headquarters in May belong to his core group, claims Punjab police.

“NIA has declared a cash reward of ₹10 lakh against Rinda. Any information pertaining to the absconding accused, leading to his arrest or apprehension, may be shared. The identity of the informer shall be kept secret,” notice issued by NIA’s zonal office in Chandigarh stated. According to the NIA probe, the IEDs were sent to India by Rinda from across the border.