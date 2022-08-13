NIA announces ₹10 lakh cash reward for info in BKI head Harvinder Singh Rinda
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has announced a cash reward of ₹10 lakh for information on gangster-turned Khalistani terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda who is the mastermind of at least a dozen terror cases, including the rocket propelled grenade attack on Punjab Police headquarters in Mohali this year.
Rinda, who is said to be the new face of Khalistani terror in Punjab, is believed to be settled in Pakistan under the patronage of Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) and is the self-styled head of banned Khalistani outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI). The NIA has announced the reward in the case of recovery of IEDs, along with four terror suspects, from Bastara toll plaza of Haryana on May 5 this year.
Rinda originally belongs to Rattoke village in Tarn Taran but his permanent address is in Nanded, Maharasthra. His gang is still active in Nanded and two members from his gang, who threw RPG at intelligence headquarters in May belong to his core group, claims Punjab police.
“NIA has declared a cash reward of ₹10 lakh against Rinda. Any information pertaining to the absconding accused, leading to his arrest or apprehension, may be shared. The identity of the informer shall be kept secret,” notice issued by NIA’s zonal office in Chandigarh stated. According to the NIA probe, the IEDs were sent to India by Rinda from across the border.
-
Punjab govt issues notification providing ex-MLAs pension for only one term
The Punjab government has issued a notification giving pension to former MLAs only for one term following an assent by the governor to a Bill in this regard. The assembly had passed the Punjab State Legislature Members (Pension and Medical Facilities Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2022, on June 30, paving the way for a single pension of ₹75,150 a month to each MLA irrespective of the terms for which he or she gets elected.
-
Fake caste claim: Scrutiny committee gives clean chit to Sameer Wankhede
The Mumbai city district caste scrutiny committee on Friday gave a clean chit to former zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau officer Sameer Wankhede in a 'fake caste claim' case, while dismissing complaints filed by some activists and former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, who had sought revocation of his claim that he belonged to the Hindu Mahar community, a scheduled caste.
-
TT player Naina Jaiswal registers case over harassment on social media
A case has been registered following a complaint from table tennis player Naina Jaiswal over alleged harassment on social media, police said on Saturday. Read 19-year-old man held from Faridabad for harassing over 50 women on social media As the case is bailable, a notice under Section 41 of CrPC (appearance before police officer) has been served on the accused, they said.
-
Delhi records 5th monkeypox case; African-origin woman, 22, tests positive
Delhi has recorded its fifth case of moneypox after a 22-year-old woman of African-origin, who was staying in southern part of the national capital, tested positive on Friday. The woman had travelled to Africa a month ago. Last week, the city had recorded its 4th patient when a Nigerian woman was found to be infected with the virus. India has so far recorded at least 10 patients infected with the virus.
-
‘I and my father belong to…’: Sameer Wankhede after caste panel gives clean chit
Former Mumbai zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau Sameer Wankhede, who was given a clean chit by the caste scrutiny committee over the fake caste certificate probe against Wankhede, said all documents submitted by him for getting a government job are valid and added that he and his father belong to the scheduled caste Mahar community.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics