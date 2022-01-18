NIA files supplementary chargesheet against 4 LeM militants

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has said that the proscribed terror outfit--Lashkar-e-Mustafa (LeM), a frontal organisation of Jaish-e-Mohammad, had procured and transported weapons from Bihar to Jammu and Kashmir via Punjab and Haryana early last year to carry out terror strikes in the union territory.

In its supplementary chargesheet filed before a special NIA court here, the NIA identified the four militants as Mohammad Arman Ali, alias Arman Mansuri, Mohammad Ehsanullah, alias Guddu Ansari of Saran in Bihar, Imran Ahmad Hajam, alias Imran Nabi Hajam of Nathpora, Khanabal, Anantnag, and Irfan Ahmad Dar of Batengoo, Anantnag.

The NIA has filed the chargesheet under Sections 120B, 121A and 122 of the IPC, 1860; Section 25 (1AA) of the Arms Act, 1959; Sections 3 & 4 of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908 and Sections 18 & 23 of the UA (P) Act, 1967 against them.

“The case relates to the hatching of a conspiracy by the operatives of Lashkar-e-Mustafa (LeM) at the behest of proscribed terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed to carry out terrorist activities in the Jammu area with an intention to threaten the sovereignty, integrity and security of India,” said a spokesman.

Earlier, a chargesheet was filed in the case against six persons on August 4 last year by the NIA.

“Investigation revealed that the four accused chargesheeted had conspired, procured and transported weapons from Bihar to Jammu and Kashmir via Punjab and Haryana for Lashkar-e-Mustafa (LeM) terrorist group in order to carry out terror activities in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir, especially in the Jammu region,” added the spokesperson.

Further investigation in the case continues.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered a hand grenade, three cellphones and other incriminating material from Hidyat Ullah Malik, the self-styled chief of LeM, during a search operation in Jammu on February 6 last year.

Police had recovered two pistols, three magazines and 28 rounds of ammunition from a house in the Sunjuwan area of Jammu where the terrorist had been living as a tenant.