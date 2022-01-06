Night curfew back in Himachal amid rising Covid cases

In the wake of fresh spike in the daily Covid infections in the state, the Himachal Pradesh cabinet in a meeting decided to reintroduce night curfew in the state with effect from Wednesday.

The meeting was presided over by chief minister Jai Ram Thakur.

The night curfew will be in force from 10pm to 5am. Besides, the cabinet also decided to close indoor sports complexes, cinema halls, multiplexes, stadia, swimming pools, gyms and community kitchens.

The gathering in the social events like marriages and other functions has been capped at 50% capacity of the indoor facilities. The cabinet further decided to regularise the services of part-time water carriers of the education department, who have completed 11 years of services as on September 30, 2021. This would benefit 1,782 such carriers.

The cabinet also decided to fill up 129 posts of Junior Office Assistant (IT) in the forest department on a contractual basis.

It also gave its consent to Maya Digital Media Pvt Ltd, Mumbai-Deepa Roshan Lal Sahi (Consortium) to upgrade, operate and manage the Culture Centre of Tourism Development at Baragran in Manali area.

This newly created facility would add leisure tourism to the itinerary and would emerge as an art-and-craft hub for the artisans of the state.

In order to transform the transport sector for the development of safe, resilient and high standard infrastructure besides facilitating green growth while strengthening the state-level transport and logistics institutions and improving connectivity and enhancing mobility, the cabinet gave its approval to convert Himachal Pradesh Road and other Infrastructure Development Corporation (HPRIDC) into a public limited company.

The cabinet gave its nod for MoU between the government of Himachal Pradesh and the government of Haryana related to the construction of Adi Badri Dam on river Som and its linkage with Saraswati river.

The cabinet decided to upgrade 30-bed community health centre in Dehar to 40-bed civil hospital and the civil hospital in to 100-bed hospital along with creation of 33 posts of different categories.

It also decided to give district-level status to Aashar Naag Fair, Banikhet in Chamba district.

The cabinet decided to open horticulture extension centres at Kindar in Sundernagar and Mahog and Mahunag in Karsog to facilitate the horticulturists of the area.

It also decided to upgrade community health centre in Mandap to a 50- bed civil hospital.

It decided to fill up seven posts of assistant professors in IGMC, Shimla, and Atal Institute of Medical Superspeciality, Chamiyana, through direct recruitment.

The cabinet decided to open new veterinary dispensaries in Heerpur, Bhuppur and Khodari Majri villages in Sirmaur district along with the creation and filling of requisite posts to run these dispensaries.

