Night curfew in Jammu and Kashmir amid rise in Covid cases

The Jammu and Kashmir government has imposed restrictions on the non-essential movement of people during the nights after the union territory witnessed a sudden jump in Covid-19 cases on Wednesday.

An order was issued by state executive committee on Wednesday night following a meeting held under the chairmanship of chief secretary of J&K, Arun Kumar Mehta along with additional chief secretary of health and medical education, Vivek Bharadvaj.

“It is hereby ordered that there shall be a complete restriction on non-essential movement in the entire union territory of J&K from 9 pm to 6 am till further orders,” the order said.

Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a major jump in Covid-19 cases after reporting 418 infections on Wednesday, an official health bulletin said. This was after six months that the union territory reported over 400 cases.

The first four days of January saw daily cases ranging between 165 and 199.

However, the jump on Wednesday was more in the Jammu division where 311 cases were reported while Kashmir valley saw 107 infections. For the past more than a month, the Jammu division had been reporting less than 100 daily cases.

On Wednesday, the Jammu division’s two districts, Reasi and Jammu, reported 156 and 109 cases, respectively.

Kashmir valley witnessed 52 cases in summer capital Srinagar followed by 16 in Budgam and 13 in Baramulla. As many as 13 districts saw single-digit or zero cases.

Jammu district has taken over from Srinagar with the highest number of active cases at 486 followed by Srinagar and Reasi districts with 478 and 194 active cases, respectively.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 140 with active positive cases reaching 1,819.

The government’s daily health bulletin also said that 83,611 vaccine doses were administered taking overall doses administered in the UT to 1.897 crore.

The overall number of people who have recovered reached 3,36,070 prompting the recovery rate to reach 98.14%. Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 3,42,419 and the death stands at 4,530.

The officials said that 59,716 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT.

The Jammu district has the highest number of 1,157 fatalities followed by Srinagar with 883 deaths.

Amid the looming threat of new variants, government data revealed that the monthly Covid cases and the test positivity rate (TPR) in Jammu and Kashmir decreased in the month of December as compared to November.

A compilation and analysis of the government’s daily Covid figures brought to the fore that the UT recorded 4,438 infections in December against 4,603 in November – a decrease of 3.5%. From 153 average daily infections in November, it reduced to 143 average daily cases in December.