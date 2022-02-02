Nihang arrested for murdering self styled godman

Police on Tuesday arrested a Nihang Sikh for allegedly murdering a self-styled godman, Jung Singh, 57, in Gopalpur village six months after the incident.

The police have recovered the wooden log used in the crime from the accused, identified as Gurcharan Singh, 50, of Rurka village. He later confessed to bludgeoning the victim to death.

The accused said he frequented the victim’s dera with his wife, where he allegedly made unwelcomed advances on his wife.

Inspector Sukhjit Singh, station head officer (SHO) at the Dehlon police station, said the victim had indulged in a verbal spat with the accused on July 21, 2021 before murdering him late that night.

The SHO said a murder case had earlier been lodged against the unidentified accused on July 22, 2021. During the investigation, police recovered an illegal nine mm pistol, 10 bullets and two magazines and some money from the victim’s house.