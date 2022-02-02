Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Nihang arrested for murdering self styled godman
chandigarh news

Nihang arrested for murdering self styled godman

Six months after the murder of a self-styled godman, Jung Singh, in Gopalpur village, Ludhiana, police arrested a Nihang Sikh for the crime
A Nihang Sikh in custody of police for murdering self styled godman in Gopalpur village, Ludhiana. (HT File)
A Nihang Sikh in custody of police for murdering self styled godman in Gopalpur village, Ludhiana. (HT File)
Published on Feb 02, 2022 12:08 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correpondent, Ludhiana

Police on Tuesday arrested a Nihang Sikh for allegedly murdering a self-styled godman, Jung Singh, 57, in Gopalpur village six months after the incident.

The police have recovered the wooden log used in the crime from the accused, identified as Gurcharan Singh, 50, of Rurka village. He later confessed to bludgeoning the victim to death.

The accused said he frequented the victim’s dera with his wife, where he allegedly made unwelcomed advances on his wife.

Inspector Sukhjit Singh, station head officer (SHO) at the Dehlon police station, said the victim had indulged in a verbal spat with the accused on July 21, 2021 before murdering him late that night.

The SHO said a murder case had earlier been lodged against the unidentified accused on July 22, 2021. During the investigation, police recovered an illegal nine mm pistol, 10 bullets and two magazines and some money from the victim’s house.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 02, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out