Chandigarh News / Nihangs attack cop with sword at Panchkula village, five held
chandigarh news

Nihangs attack cop with sword at Panchkula village, five held

A sub-inspector was injured after a group of Nihangs attacked him with a sword at Nanakpur Khuhwala village in Panchkula
Sub-inspector Zile Singh (right) is the in-charge of Mattanwala police post in Panchkula. (HT Photo)
Updated on Feb 02, 2022 12:47 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

A Panchkula police sub-inspector was injured after a group of Nihangs attacked him with swords at Nanakpur Khuhwala village on Tuesday.

Identified as Zile Singh, the cop is the in-charge of Mattanwala police post and had gone with a team to sort out a land dispute between Nihangs and other villagers.

“At Nanakpur Khuhwala, there is some land dispute between villagers and Nihangs. A court case is also going on. On Tuesday, the two groups had entered into a heated argument. When police intervened, the Nihangs hit the SI with a sword,” said the Pinjore station house officer.

Police have arrested five Nihangs for the attack. They belong to Karnal, Chamkaur Sahib, Ludhiana and Rai Purani. At the time of filing of this report, they were being produced before the judicial magistrate where police wanted to seek their remand.

A case has been registered for attempt to murder, attack on a public servant and rioting at the Pinjore police station.

