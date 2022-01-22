Nine more die of Covid in Himachal; Kangra worst-hit district

Himachal’s tally of Covid deaths jumped to 3,908 on Friday after nine more patients succumbed to the infection.

This is the highest single-day fatalities since November 11, 2021, when 10 people had died due to the Covid in the state. In the last one week, Himachal Pradesh has seen nearly five-time increase in Covid deaths.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As many as 36 people have died in the state since January 15 compared to only eight the previous week.

The highest 12 deaths have occurred in the most populous district Kangra, seven in Shimla, four in Una, three each in Mandi, Solan and Chamba, two in Sirmaur and one in Hamirpur.

More than 90% of cases were comorbid and in the age group above 49. Only two people were in the age group of 16 to 22. The eldest victim was a 105-year-old female and the youngest a 16-year-old boy.

Meanwhile, the state recorded 2,940 fresh infections on Friday, taking the state’s tally to 2,57,350. The highest 721 cases were reported from Shimla, 438 from Solan, 396 from Kangra, 350 from Mandi, 220 from Hamirpur, 212 from Una, 154 from Bilaspur, 131 from Sirmaur, 121 from Kinnaur, 109 from Kullu, 81 from Chamba and seven from Lahaul-Spiti.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Active cases have jumped to 17,071 while recoveries reached 2,36,327 after 1,477 people recuperated.

Kangra is the worst-hit district with 57,774 cases followed by Mandi with 35,155 and Shimla with 16,997 cases.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON