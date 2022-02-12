Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Nine more die of Covid in Himachal; Kangra worst-hit district
chandigarh news

Nine more die of Covid in Himachal; Kangra worst-hit district

Himachal logged 499 Covid cases on Friday taking state’s tally to 2,79,256 while death toll reached 4,058 after nine patients succumbed to contagion. Highest 140 cases were reported from Kangra
The highest 140 Covid cases were reported from Kangra, 91 from Mandi, 51 from Shimla, 47 from Chamba, 43 from Hamirpur, 32 from Bilaspur, 23 from Sirmaur districts of Himachal. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)
Updated on Feb 12, 2022 01:47 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala

Himachal Pradesh logged 499 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday taking the state’s tally to 2,79,256 while death toll reached 4,058 after nine patients succumbed to the contagion.

Highest 140 cases were reported from Kangra, 91 from Mandi, 51 from Shimla, 47 from Chamba, 43 from Hamirpur, 32 from Bilaspur, 23 from Sirmaur, 22 each from Solan and Una, 19 from Kullu, six from Lahaul-Spiti and three from Kinnaur.

Active cases came down to 4,132 and recoveries reached 2,71,486 after 702 people recuperated. Five fatalities were reported from Shimla, two each from Mandi and and one each from Hamirpur and Kangra.

Kangra is the worst-hit district with 62,256 cases followed by Mandi (38,207) and Shimla (35,131).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Gehraiyaan movie review
Election 2022 Live
IPL 2022 mega auction
Horoscope Today
Promise Day 2022
Badhaai Do review
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP