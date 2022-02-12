Nine more die of Covid in Himachal; Kangra worst-hit district

Himachal Pradesh logged 499 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday taking the state’s tally to 2,79,256 while death toll reached 4,058 after nine patients succumbed to the contagion.

Highest 140 cases were reported from Kangra, 91 from Mandi, 51 from Shimla, 47 from Chamba, 43 from Hamirpur, 32 from Bilaspur, 23 from Sirmaur, 22 each from Solan and Una, 19 from Kullu, six from Lahaul-Spiti and three from Kinnaur.

Active cases came down to 4,132 and recoveries reached 2,71,486 after 702 people recuperated. Five fatalities were reported from Shimla, two each from Mandi and and one each from Hamirpur and Kangra.

Kangra is the worst-hit district with 62,256 cases followed by Mandi (38,207) and Shimla (35,131).