Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Nine more die of Covid in Himachal; Kangra worst-hit district
chandigarh news

Nine more die of Covid in Himachal; Kangra worst-hit district

Himachal logged 499 Covid cases on Friday taking state’s tally to 2,79,256 while death toll reached 4,058 after nine patients succumbed to contagion. Highest 140 cases were reported from Kangra
The highest 140 Covid cases were reported from Kangra, 91 from Mandi, 51 from Shimla, 47 from Chamba, 43 from Hamirpur, 32 from Bilaspur, 23 from Sirmaur districts of Himachal. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)
The highest 140 Covid cases were reported from Kangra, 91 from Mandi, 51 from Shimla, 47 from Chamba, 43 from Hamirpur, 32 from Bilaspur, 23 from Sirmaur districts of Himachal. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)
Updated on Feb 12, 2022 01:47 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala

Himachal Pradesh logged 499 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday taking the state’s tally to 2,79,256 while death toll reached 4,058 after nine patients succumbed to the contagion.

Highest 140 cases were reported from Kangra, 91 from Mandi, 51 from Shimla, 47 from Chamba, 43 from Hamirpur, 32 from Bilaspur, 23 from Sirmaur, 22 each from Solan and Una, 19 from Kullu, six from Lahaul-Spiti and three from Kinnaur.

Active cases came down to 4,132 and recoveries reached 2,71,486 after 702 people recuperated. Five fatalities were reported from Shimla, two each from Mandi and and one each from Hamirpur and Kangra.

Kangra is the worst-hit district with 62,256 cases followed by Mandi (38,207) and Shimla (35,131).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 12, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out