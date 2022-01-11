Nine-fold increase in Covid cases in Haryana

Haryana saw a massive climb in the Covid trajectory with the state reporting over 19,000 infections last week as compared to 2,284 reported the week before. The nearly nine-fold increase in a week signals a rapid spread of the viral illness across state.

As per the health department statistics, 19,234 infections were reported between January 3 and 9 as compared to 2,284 between December 27 and January 2. The last time so many cases were reported during a surge in a week was during April 5-11 last year when 18,748 cases were reported, according to the data.

State nodal officer for Covid-19 Dr Dhruva Chaudhary said at this rate, they expect the infection to hit peak in the next two weeks. “The doubling rate for the infection is 2-3 days,” he added.

Dr Chaudhary said data showed that maximum cases reported in the present wave of infection are of the Omicron variant. “However, there are still a significant number of Delta variant cases and thus, we cannot become lax. We need to have a test which can differentiate the two variants as the whole genome sequencing takes time. Clinical management of the two variants is altogether different,” he said.

Dr Chaudhary said a surgical mask worn with a good cloth mask on the outer or an N-95 mask gives good protection from these variants.

6 districts high on active cases

The state, as on January 10, has over 22,000 active cases with six districts – Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonepat, Karnal, Ambala and Panchkula, accounting for 84% of the total active cases. Statistics showed that these six districts have emerged as the most-affected ones.

In terms of per week growth percentage, Gurugram topped with 72%, followed by Rohtak 55%, Panchkula 35%, Sonepat 19%, Kaithal 17%, Faridabad 16%, Karnal 15%, and Ambala 11%. About 2.86 lakh individuals were tested by the health authorities for the virus last week. The daily positivity rate which was 0.33% on December 27, and 2.63% a week later (on January 3), has shot up to 14.9% on January 10.

As per random whole genome sequencing to detect the variant in infected persons, 162 patients have been detected with Omicron variant and 145 of them have been discharged.

More than 2.16 crore individuals in state have been inoculated with the first dose of Covid vaccine while 1.54 crore persons have been vaccinated with both the doses. About 11,405 persons were given the precaution dose on January 10.

More restrictions in Haryana

The Haryana government on Monday prohibited large congregations including public meetings, rallies, protests and dharnas in view of a spike in Covid cases.

Besides 11 districts where stringent curbs were earlier put in place, the government put similar restrictions in eight more districts – Sirsa, Rewari, Jind, Fatehabad, Mahendergarh, Kaithal, Bhiwani and Hisar.

Cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes and entertainment parks will remain closed in these districts. Malls and markets in these districts, except those dealing in essential supplies, will be shut down at 6pm.

The restrictions also entail closure of sports complexes, stadia, swimming pools (except for training of sportspersons for participation in national or international events as well as for organising national and international events). No spectators or visitors will be allowed in the events. All business-to-business exhibitions have also been prohibited.

Government and private offices, except for emergency or essential services, have been advised to function with 50% staff attendance. Bars and restaurants are allowed to operate with 50% seating capacity.

5 deaths, 5,736 new cases reported in state

Haryana on Monday reported five fatalities and 5,736 fresh Covid cases, according to the health bulletin.

The fresh Covid cases included 26 Omicron cases. Two people succumbed in Ambala and one each in Gurugram, Karnal and Yamunanagar districts, pushing the death toll to 10,077. The number of active cases rose from 1,417 on December 31 last year to 22,477 on Monday.

Gurugram recorded 2,621 new cases, Faridabad 1,071, Panchkula 344, Sonepat 322, Ambala 303, Karnal 171, Panipat 113, Rohtak 103, Jhajjar 98, Yamunanagar 91, Kurukshetra 84, Rewari 74, Bhiwani 65, Hisar 64, Kaithal 63, Jind 39, Sirsa 34, Fatehabad 21, Mahendergarh 17, Charkhi Dadri 16, and Palwal and Nuh 11 each.

