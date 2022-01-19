Nine-member committee to probe Dadam mining site landslide

The Haryana government has constituted a nine-member committee to hold inquiry into the January 1 landslide incident at Bhiwani’s Dadam mining site.

The government re-constituted the earlier formed five-member fact-finding committee headed by Bhiwani additional deputy commissioner Rahul Narwal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Former IAS officer SS Prasad will be chairman of the re-constituted committee, while Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) member secretary, DC Bhiwani, additional deputy commissioner Bhiwani, additional superintendent of police Bhiwani, state geologist (mines and geology, sub-divisional officer (civil) Tosham, divisional forest officer Bhiwani, and district mining officer Bhiwani will be members of the committee.

At least five people were killed and three others were injured in the landslide at the mining site.

(With inputs from agencies)