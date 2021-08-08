Nishan Sahib removed by Taliban at Afghanistan gurdwara restored

The Nishan Sahib, which was removed by the Taliban from Gurdwara Thala Sahib in Afghanistan’s eastern Paktia province, was restored with its “proper dignity” on Friday night, said president of Indian World Forum Puneet Singh Chandhok.

Chandhok said he talked with the local caretaker of the gurdwara, who informed him that several Talibs revisited the gurdwara on Friday evening and agreed to its “functioning as per customs”.

They also directed the caretaker to restore the Nishan Sahib, a Sikh religious flag, immediately in their presence.

On Friday, it was reported that armed men had forced the caretaker to remove the Nishan Sahib from its assigned place and tied it to a tree so that it could not be viewed as a distinct symbol from afar.

“I have been personally informed a few minutes back by Rahman Chamkani, local caretaker at the gurdwara that Nishan Sahib has been restored with its proper dignity at the roof of historical gurdwara last night,” Chandhok said.

“He further said that Taliban officials, including their forces, revisited the gurdwara yesterday evening and conveyed their assent for the functioning of the shrine as per its customs,” he added.

The gurdwara, located in the Chamkani area of Paktia, was once visited by Guru Nanak.

The restoration of the Nishan Sahib comes after India condemned its removal.

“We condemn this act and reiterate India’s firm belief that Afghanistan’s future must be one where the interest of all sections of Afghan society including minorities and women are protected,” government sources said.

Chandhok appreciated the efforts of the Indian government and the international community for ensuring that the rights of minorities are well protected.

Sikhs not safe in Afghanistan: BJP

Chandigarh: The Punjab BJP on Saturday said the recent incident of sacrilege by Taliban forces of removing the Nishan Shaib in Afghanistan gurdwara is not only unfortunate but a precursor that the minority community of Sikhs will be targeted more ones the American forces leave the country.

In a statement, BJP national spokesman Iqbal Singh Lalpura said a granthi was abducted from the gurdwara a few days ago, which clearly reflect how unsafe was the Sikh community Afghanistan.