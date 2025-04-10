NMC urges J&K govt to hike medical allowance

Subash Shastri, president of the National Mazdoor Conference (NMC), on Wednesday urged Jammu and Kashmir’s lieutenant governor-led administration to increase the monthly medical allowance of pensioners from the existing ₹300 to ₹1,000 in line with other Union Territories across the country. Shastri appealed for immediate implementation of this enhancement to bring J&K at par with Ladakh, which had raised the allowance to ₹ 1,000 per month from April 1, 2020. (HT Photo)

He appealed for immediate implementation of this enhancement to bring J&K at par with Ladakh, which had raised the allowance to ₹1,000 per month from April 1, 2020.

Shastri said that the current ₹300 medical allowance has remained unchanged for over two decades, despite the steep rise in medicine costs and other medical expenses. He said the hike would provide much-needed relief to pensioners grappling with increasing healthcare expenditures. He also demanded a 2% increase in house rent allowance for J&K employees, pointing out that the dearness allowance (DA) has already crossed the 50% threshold, which warrants a revision.

Further, Shastri pressed the Centre to release 18 months of pending DA/DR arrears—from January 2020 to June 2021—stating that three installments were withheld during that period. He called for their immediate disbursal to benefit employees and pensioners who have been awaiting the dues for over three years.