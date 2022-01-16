Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
No chance of contesting from Patiala urban: Brahm Mohindra

Brahm Mohindra said it is right time to hand over political baton to youth. He said there are no possibilities of him contesting from Patiala urban as the party has a strict norm of giving one ticket per family
When asked about contesting from the Patiala urban, which was represented by former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Brahm Mohindra said there are no possibilities of it as the party has a strict norm of giving one ticket per family. (HT File Photo)
Published on Jan 16, 2022 01:42 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Patiala

After the Congress announced the candidature of Mohit Mohindra from the Patiala rural assembly segment, his father and six-time MLA from Congress Brahm Mohindra said it is the right time to hand over the political baton to the younger generation.

“I had remained a staunch Congressman and will continue to work for the party’s betterment. I will campaign not only for my son but also visit other assembly constituencies to garner support for other Congress leaders,” he said.

When asked about contesting from the Patiala urban, which was represented by former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Mohindra said there are no possibilities of it as the party has a strict norm of giving one ticket per family.

“Moreover, no one has talked to me related to this, therefore, there are no chances of contesting from other constituencies,” Mohindra said.

The Congress has not declared any candidate from the Patiala urban as it is exploring several names. The political void has erupted for Congress after Captain Amarinder formed another political outfit.

