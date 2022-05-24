No civic body polls in Ambala Cantt
Despite the Haryana State Election Commission announcing the poll schedule for 28 municipal committees and 18 municipal councils on June 19, no election with be held in the Sadar Zone municipal council (MC) in Ambala Cantonment due to a pending case pertaining to discrepancies in the voter list in Punjab and Haryana high court.
The court is hearing a petition filed in October last year by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Chitra Sarwara, then in Haryana Democratic Front, party member Jasdeep Singh and locals Subhash Chand, Suresh Trehan and Gagan Dang through their advocate SS Antal, highlighting the discrepancies in the voter list prepared by the district administration.
The petitioners claimed that the votes were not included as per the delimitation notification dated November 27, 2020, and the irregularities relate to wrong extract of voter list of some wards and wrong transfer of votes from one ward to another.
A revised voter list was also issued on August 18, but the said corrections were not made, the petition read. As per the notification, 31 wards were created.
In the latest hearing by a division bench of Justice Ritu Bahri and Justice Ashok Kumar Verma on March 24, the court adjourned the case till May 31 giving the state more time to reply.
Petitioners Subhash and Gagan had told the court that their votes fell in ward numbers 27 and 30 respectively and were wrongly shown in 30 and 28 instead.
Citing the petition, the counsel, Antal said, “Moreover, there are some wards where the number of voters is more than the actual population and several facts related to the irregularities surfaced later too.”
Speaking to HT, Sarwara said, “We followed the due process when the objections were invited and we filed. Now, the government is itself trying to postpone the polls by not replying to the court and to other applications in their offices.”
Deputy Commissioner Vikram said, “An enquiry was conducted and some of the discrepancies were found to be true. Now if a new voter list has to be prepared or what has to be a solution, the government will decide.”
Notably, the constituency is represented by home minister Anil Vij, of the Bharatiya Janata Party, who has been banking on several development projects undertaken during his tenure. Elections for the Naraingarh municipal committee in Ambala will take place as announced.
BJP’s Ambala election in-charge and Saraswati Heritage Development Board vice-president Dhooman Singh Kirmach said, “We expect a solution soon on the case and the preparations for the elections will continue here too.”
Hit-and-run accident: Speeding vehicle mows down 9-year-old girl
A speeding car mowed down a nine-year-old girl while The victim, Riya Kumari of Mundian, was crossing the national highway near Dhandhari Kalan on Monday. The driver of the unidentified vehicle sped away after hitting the girl. The victim, Riya Kumari of Mundian, was accompanied by her mother Rekha Devi, and aunt Kiran Devi. The complainant, Kiran, said they were crossing the road after alighting from a three-wheeler when the speeding vehicle hit her niece.
Lightning kills one, injures another in Himachal Pradesh
Lightning killed one person and injured another in Paonta Sahib tehsil of Sirmaur district on Sunday night, a state disaster management official said on Monday. Krishan Kumar, 55, and Bablu Pandit, 35, took refuge under a tree to protect themselves from the rain and thunderstorm that lashed the area on Sunday. The two sustained burns and were rushed to the civil hospital in Poanta Sahib.
Police reshuffle: 3 months on, city gets new JCP, ADCP
Lying vacant for three months, the posts of joint commissioner of police (JCP, city) and additional deputy Commissioner of police (ADCP, City 4) were filled through transfers on Monday. As per the orders issued, Narinder Bhargav is JCP (city), while Tushar Gupta is ADCP (City 4). Earlier, Bhargav was posted as assistant inspector general (AIG, crime), Ludhiana, and Gupta as assistant commissioner of police (ACP, West), Amritsar.
Two members of inter-state gang held for ₹18-lakh theft at Gharuan bank
Police have cracked the ₹18-lakh theft at Cooperative Bank's Gharuan branch with the arrest of two members of an inter-state gang of burglars. The accused have been identified as Mohit Sharma of Aligarh Jargama village, Uttar Pradesh, and Ajay Kumar of Karsindo village, Jind, Haryana. With their arrest, police also recovered a motorcycle, a cutter and a grinder machine, which were used in the May 4 crime. The cash stolen has yet to be recovered.
Stopped for questioning, suspect makes away with constable’s luxury car in Ludhiana
Stopped for questioning, a man and Sarpreet's 12 aides thrashed a constable and tore his uniform in Chet Singh Nagar on Monday. Adding insult to injury, the accused drove off in the constable's luxury SUV. The accused, Sarpreet Singh of Gurpal Nagar, was arrested near Vishwakarma Chowk, and the stolen vehicle was recovered from him. Family members of man accused of attempted murder pelt cops with stones in Bajigar Basti of Daad village.
