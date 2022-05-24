No civic body polls in Ambala Cantt

Despite the Haryana State Election Commission announcing the poll schedule for 28 municipal committees and 18 municipal councils on June 19, no election with be held in the Sadar Zone municipal council (MC) in Ambala Cantonment due to a pending case pertaining to discrepancies in the voter list in Punjab and Haryana high court.

The court is hearing a petition filed in October last year by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Chitra Sarwara, then in Haryana Democratic Front, party member Jasdeep Singh and locals Subhash Chand, Suresh Trehan and Gagan Dang through their advocate SS Antal, highlighting the discrepancies in the voter list prepared by the district administration.

The petitioners claimed that the votes were not included as per the delimitation notification dated November 27, 2020, and the irregularities relate to wrong extract of voter list of some wards and wrong transfer of votes from one ward to another.

A revised voter list was also issued on August 18, but the said corrections were not made, the petition read. As per the notification, 31 wards were created.

In the latest hearing by a division bench of Justice Ritu Bahri and Justice Ashok Kumar Verma on March 24, the court adjourned the case till May 31 giving the state more time to reply.

Petitioners Subhash and Gagan had told the court that their votes fell in ward numbers 27 and 30 respectively and were wrongly shown in 30 and 28 instead.

Citing the petition, the counsel, Antal said, “Moreover, there are some wards where the number of voters is more than the actual population and several facts related to the irregularities surfaced later too.”

Speaking to HT, Sarwara said, “We followed the due process when the objections were invited and we filed. Now, the government is itself trying to postpone the polls by not replying to the court and to other applications in their offices.”

Deputy Commissioner Vikram said, “An enquiry was conducted and some of the discrepancies were found to be true. Now if a new voter list has to be prepared or what has to be a solution, the government will decide.”

Notably, the constituency is represented by home minister Anil Vij, of the Bharatiya Janata Party, who has been banking on several development projects undertaken during his tenure. Elections for the Naraingarh municipal committee in Ambala will take place as announced.

BJP’s Ambala election in-charge and Saraswati Heritage Development Board vice-president Dhooman Singh Kirmach said, “We expect a solution soon on the case and the preparations for the elections will continue here too.”