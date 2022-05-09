No clarity yet on quality loss relaxation, accruals by Centre even as wheat procurement draws to a close in Punjab

: Even as the wheat procurement in the current rabi season in Punjab is drawing to a close, there is no clarity yet from the Union ministry of food and public distribution about relaxation for the loss in the quality of the grain and a provisional cost sheet to ascertain accruals.

So far, Punjab has received 101.8 lakh tonnes of wheat and a single day arrival on Sunday plummeted to 13,900 tonnes, which is expected to slide further.

“We have run (wheat) procurement operations for six weeks despite the challenges and lack of clarity from the Centre on relaxation for higher shrivelled percentage in the current crop and there is no clarity on rural development fund (RDF), mandi fee and dami to arhtiyas,” said a senior officer of the state food department.

The state food and civil supplies department has started closing the mandis from May 5 and 1,100 of them have already stopped the procurement operations. At least 2,200 mandis and procurement centres were set up in the state for rabi procurement.

Due to sudden rise in temperature in March, the wheat crop ripened early, leading to quality loss, due to which the shrivelled grain was more than the permissible norms of 6%, after which the state government took up the matter with the Centre.

Punjab charges 3% each RDF and mandis on the procurement from the Centre and claims around 2.25% dami for the arhtiyas.

“Our government has amended the Rural Development Act, and had added provisions mandated by the Centre for its usage by the state. The RDF recovery of at least ₹ 1,091 crore for the past paddy procurement is pending,” the official said.

According to him, the RDF and mandi fee for current procurement is expected to touch Rs. 1,400 crore.

The Centre sent a team of scientists to Punjab on Saturday access the quality of grain after which the relaxations will be allowed. The Centre, reportedly is dissatisfied with the report submitted earlier, as according to it, the report requires a deeper analysis and sample size needs to be widened.

“Earlier 361 wheat samples were drawn and now we are taking at least 500 more samples. On the basis of a collective report the Centre is expected to allow relaxation,” said the officer. The team is expected to submit the fresh report by tomorrow.

All payments pending

The state government has handed over at least 10 lakh tonnes of freshly procured wheat to the food corporation of India (FCI). However, as the relaxation from the Centre for wheat quality is pending, all payments have been held back.

“The FCI is not clearing our accounts for the grain we have handed over. Also, the payment to labour and transport contractors has also been held up,” adds the food department officer.

