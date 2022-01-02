No decision yet on BJP’s CM face in Punjab: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

The BJP seems to be dragging its feet on the announcement of the Dalit chief minister face for Punjab. BJP poll campaign in-charge and Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat underlined that no decision has been taken yet on the party’s chief ministerial face for the polls.

Shekhawat was accompanied by state general secretary Subhash Sharma in Jalandhar on Saturday.

While addressing a press conference, when asked that BJP’s national general secretary Tarun Chugh had made the announcement of a Dalit CM face in April, he said he feels that was his (Chugh) personal views as no person was authorised in the party to give such statements.

“In the BJP, our parliamentary board decides upon the chief minister. Let the parliamentary board sit and decide the matter,” added Shekhawat. On the 100 days of chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s government in Punjab, Shekhawat claimed that it was full of empty promises.

When asked about the Dalit CM face last week, state BJP president Ashwani Sharma, too, said that the sentiments of an individual do not reflect the party’s stand. A final call over such a vital decision had to be taken by the parliamentary board of the party.

“The opposition parties will be decimated in the upcoming assembly elections and history will be created by the BJP by forming the government,” he said.

Shekhawat claimed that the BJP will form the next government in the state and revive the economy of Punjab.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would address a historic rally in Ferozepur on January 5 as there was huge enthusiasm among people. “The Prime Minister has a special bond with Punjab and will definitely work out a roadmap to rejuvenate the economy of the state,” he said.

