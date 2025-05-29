No early summer vacation in Kashmir schools as heatwave abates: Edu dept

The education authorities in Kashmir have said there was no need of early summer break in the valley schools as the heatwave has abated. The meteorological centre in Srinagar has said that there are less chances of revival of heatwave for the next few days owing to prediction of wet weather conditions. (iStock)

Director school education, Kashmir, GN Itoo said that the weather has improved considerably.

“There is no plan (for summer break) as the weather has improved for the past two-three days. There was a heatwave for some days earlier but we have already changed the timings with classes in Srinagar schools starting from 8.30 and those beyond Srinagar from 9.00 am,” Itoo said.

Owing to the heatwave-like conditions across Kashmir since May 18 with temperatures hovering 6-8 degrees above normal, there were demands of early summer breaks in Kashmir.

On May 22, according to MeT, Srinagar recorded the 3rd highest maximum temperature of 34.4°C after the 2nd highest of 35°C on 31 May 1956.

From Monday, the education authorities had changed the school timings. However, temperatures started coming down in the past few days, more particularly after intense rains and hailstorms across the valley on Tuesday.

The meteorological centre in Srinagar has said that there are less chances of revival of heatwave for the next few days owing to prediction of wet weather conditions. “There is a possibility of moderate to heavy rain and gusty winds at scattered places during May 30-31 and brief rains at isolated places on June 1-3,” the MeT said in an update.