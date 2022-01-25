No end to weather blues in Himachal

There is no end to the weather blues in Himachal as nearly 500 roads, including three national highways, remained blocked for traffic in the state while several areas reeled under dark due to power supply being hit.

The high-altitude areas and mountain passes groaned under Arctic-like conditions with mercury staying several notches below freezing point.

Natural sources of water like springs, lakes and tributaries of major rivers in tribal areas were drastically reducing the discharge of water. Meanwhile, Shimla received mild snowfall in the afternoon.

Kukumseri in Lahaul-Spiti experienced 6.9cm snowfall, Chopal 5cm, Khadrala 2.5cm while Janjheli, Sangla and Kalpa got 2cm of snow. Barthin in Bilaspur was wettest recording 12.2mm of rainfall while Rohru got 10mm rain, Nahan 9.9mm, Sarahan 9mm, Palampur 8.8mm and Gohar 8mm. Other parts too experienced light rainfall.

Keylong, administrative centre of tribal district Lahaul-Spiti, was the coldest with night temperature dropping to minus 12.3 degrees C while Kalpa in the neighbouring Kinnaur shivered at minus 7.6 degrees.

The minimum temperatures dropped 3-4 degrees in several parts as compared to the night temperatures recorded on Monday.

The tourist destination of Kufri was cold at minus 3.2 degrees C and Dalhousie minus 1.8 degrees C.

Famous hill-station Manali saw a low of minus 0.2 degrees C and Shimla minus 0.1 degrees C. The MeT department has sounded a yellow alert for dense fog in the plains on Wednesday. The sky would likely clear on January 27.

Meanwhile, the Defence Geoinformatics Research Establishment has issued an avalanche alert in at least three districts including Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti and Chamba.

At least 90 people of remote Pangi area are awaiting helicopter services to get out of the snowbound valley.

More than 40 people have booked flights to district headquarters Chamba and remaining people to Bhunter in Kullu.

Meanwhile, weather was foggy in Jammu and cloudy in Kashmir on Tuesday with night temperature dipping to -9.2 degrees Celsius in ski resort in Gulmarg in North Kashmir.

“There are reports of fog in plains of Jammu,” said director of J&K MeT, Sonam Lotus.

He said that the weather will remain fair to partly cloudy throughout J&K till January 29 with moderate to dense fog in morning hours in plains of Jammu.

“It will be generally cloudy on 30th and possibility of light rain and snow on Jan 31st,” he said.