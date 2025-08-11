No escape: Every traffic light in Chandigarh to have CCTVs

Traffic violators in Chandigarh will soon have nowhere to hide, as every junction in the city is about to come under the watchful eye of CCTV cameras. Intelligent Traffic Management System uses high-resolution cameras, automated number plate recognition, and real-time data sharing with traffic control rooms. (HT)

Installed at 40 locations currently, under the Smart Cities Mission, the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) is set to be expanded to all 109 intersections, tracking violations at every signal and ensuring automated challans.

Equipped with high-resolution cameras, automatic number plate recognition and violation detection features, ITMS has already proven its worth in tightening traffic enforcement and deterring reckless driving.

Officials noted that while the existing network had significantly enhanced monitoring at select intersections, a large number of traffic junctions remained uncovered. This gap, they said, reduced the system’s overall effectiveness in ensuring uniform enforcement and improving commuter safety.

Thus, after detailed deliberations in recent meetings, the UT engineering department was requested to initiate necessary steps for full-scale deployment.

“Expanding ITMS citywide will not only boost traffic regulation efficiency but also help reduce road accidents by creating a consistent deterrent against violations, such as speeding, signal jumping and dangerous driving. Once implemented, Chandigarh could become one of the few cities in India with 100% ITMS coverage,” said a senior police official.

The ITMS shared real-time data with traffic control rooms. These tools not only help penalise traffic violators but also assist in crime detection, congestion management and emergency response coordination. In 2024, ITMS accounted for 8.46 lakh automated challans, a dramatic rise compared to just 78,000 in 2020.

Licence suspensions also slow down

The vigilant eye of ITMS has not only kept reckless driving in check but has also led to a steep drop in the suspension of driving licences.

In 2024, only 302 licences were suspended in the city — less than half of the 689 suspensions recorded in 2023.

According to data from the Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA), riding without a helmet was the most common cause of suspension (196 cases), followed by drunk driving (55), speeding (20) and mobile phone use while driving (9).

In comparison, 2023 recorded 457 suspensions for helmetless riding, 74 for drunk driving, 107 for speeding and 18 for using mobile phones while driving.

The downward trend marks a sharp contrast to earlier years. In 2022, 1,139 licences were suspended, including 689 for helmetless riding, 286 for speeding, 62 for mobile phone use, 22 for drunk driving and 28 for jumping the red light.

The figures were even higher in 2021, with 4,057 suspensions — 2,587 for helmetless or triple riding, 858 for speeding, 343 for mobile phone use, 147 for jumping red lights and six for drunk driving.

SSP (Traffic) Sumer Pratap Singh attributed the fall to the ITMS cameras monitoring various traffic junctions, which automatically capture violations like signal jumping, speeding and helmetless riding.

Under Section 19 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and Rule 21 of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989, driving licences can be suspended for up to six months for offences such as drunk driving, speeding, jumping the red light and using a mobile phone while driving. For riding without a helmet, licences are suspended for three months, along with a fine. (With inputs by Hillary Victor)