Tuesday, Jul 08, 2025
No extension in summer break in Valley, schools to open on July 8

ByAshiq Hussain, Srinagar
Published on: Jul 08, 2025 07:30 AM IST

The schools across Kashmir would open from Tuesday with classwork starting from 7.30 am in municipal areas

J&K education minister Sakina Itoo announced that there would be no extension in summer vacations, which ended on Monday.

J&K education minister Sakina Itoo (File)
The schools across Kashmir would open from Tuesday with classwork starting from 7.30 am in municipal areas. “We are reopening schools from tomorrow in Kashmir Division and winter zones of Jammu Division,” Itoo said on X.

The schools had closed for summer vacation from June 23, earlier by three weeks than usual, owing to a heatwave in the Himalayan valley. She said that the school timings for Srinagar and other municipal limits would be from 7.30 am to 11.30 am. “Outside municipal limits (rural areas), the timings would be 8 am– 12 noon,” she said.

Itoo said that the students will also be imparted online classes once they reach home with the exception of primary (1 to 5) classes. “After a 1-hour break, two online classes will follow. Teachers will remain available (in schools) till 2 pm. All heads of institutions must ensure online classes are conducted without exception,” she said.

The weather experts say that the weather this season has been unusually hot owing to less snowfall in winter, dry weather in spring and absence of monsoon moisture currents over Kashmir in summer. The weather department has forecast more rain over the next 48 hours.

