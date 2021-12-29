No freebies, marshal resources for better future

“Free! Free! Free!” and the echo of errors continues. With the freebie policy hydra rearing its several heads and ringing in the election season, an imperative question is being overlooked: “Are these policies protecting the underprivileged or digging the grave for the State?”

With the tax margin rising with every year, the expenditure for the greater good continues to dwindle. According to the budget allocation for 2021-22, Punjab has allocated 11.6% of its total expenditure for education in this financial year, which is significantly lower than the national average allocation of 15.8% for education by all states in 2020-21. 4% has been allocated to health, which is also lower than the national average allocation of 5.5%. 2.2% has been allocated for rural development against the much higher national average allocation of 6.1%. 1.6% of Punjab’s total expenditure has been allocated to roads and bridges as compared to the national average allocation of 4.3%.

Recently, a political outfit promised to give ₹1,000 to every woman in Punjab. By one estimate, in order to make such a distribution, it will cost the state exchequer ₹12,000 crore. But does every woman require those 1,000 rupees? It is said that compassion is a virtue and feeding the blind a noble ideal, but blind compassion is pointless.

Imagine if one marshals the same amount of investment in health, education and vocational training of the people of Punjab over a period of five years, it would enhance their entrepreneurial skills, in turn, automatically and adequately addressing, and enhancing the education, health and economic wellbeing of the families residing in the state.

To realise the Make-in-India dream, it is essential to give up the freebie policy and to equip the people with adequate skills that would not only aid them in sustaining themselves but also contribute to micro and macro development of the state.

Pleasing the populace or widening fiscal deficit?

By giving freebies, a class of citizens is being created who are and will remain dependent for the rest of their lives on the state for their roti, bijli, paani, kapda and makaan. For instance, canteens set up in one southern Indian state cannot be withdrawn by any political party since the electoral results would be catastrophic, and amount to nothing short of political suicide. Since 1947, the political diaspora has incrementally been distributing the free largesse with not even one withdrawing what his or her predecessors had started. But where does this end? The introduction of fresh “free” schemes without discontinuing the previous antiquated ones solely for the purposes of pleasing the populace is only widening the fiscal deficit, and adding nails to the coffin of the state and Indian economy at large.

While it is understood that the articles included in Part IV of the Constitution of India, i.e. the Directive Principles of State Policy, are essentially the duty of the state to follow in matters of administration and legislation, and making laws and differ from the Fundamental Rights included in Part III of the Constitution. The principles enshrined in Article 47 provide that the State shall endeavour the raising of the level of nutrition and the standard of living of its people, and the improvement of public health as among its primary duties and, in particular, the State shall endeavour to bring about prohibition of the consumption, except for medicinal purposes of intoxicating drinks and of drugs which are injurious to health. That being the constitutional directive, the mélange of freebies announced only demonstrates the lackadaisical and insolent approach of the decision makers.

In RK Garg v. Union of India [(1981) 4 SCC 675], while interpreting Article 14, the Supreme Court had laid the twin tests (1) that the classification must be founded on an intelligible differentia which distinguishes those that are grouped together from others, and (2) that differentia must have a rational relation to the object sought to be achieved by the Act. Do these sop schemes meet the test laid in the Article guaranteeing the right to equality?

By virtue of the 42nd amendment vide the Constitution (Forty-Second Amendment) Act, 1976, the concept of socialism was breathed into the Constitution of India, but today, the misinterpretation of the same is choking the very people it sought to protect.

Empower for life of dignity with promising future

Nationalism is an ideology that emphasises loyalty, devotion, or allegiance to a nation or nation-state, and holds that such obligations outweigh other individual or group interests, while patriotism refers to a feeling of attachment and commitment to a country, nation, or political community. Patriotism is based on love for thy nation and nationalism on loyalty towards one’s nation.

Further, nationalism does not mean giving freebies at the cost of hampering the citizen’s ability to earn a livelihood. Nationalism is to strive not only for the rights but also to fundamentally serve as per the directive principles of the state policy. Patriotism requires one to protect the right of all citizens and to give each one of them the means to practice trade or vocation or professional activity, and not to put them on dole but encourage them to strive for a livelihood. If nationalism means loving your country and serving it to one’s last breath, then it is in that spirit that every citizen serves, and earns a dignified living for themselves.

Can this non-exclusive love for one’s own country survive the varied definitions of ideology or will it take the form of jingoism and labyrinth of misplaced decisions on the back of the tax payers’ money sack? Time has come not to just put morsels to the huddle but to lay a complete bouquet of opportunities to empower citizens of the state to lead a life of dignity and a promising future. jay@jaycheema.com

The writer is a Delhi-based advocate-adjunct professor. Views expressed are personal