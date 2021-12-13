Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
No holiday in Punjab on December 23, clarifies govt

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi has recently declared a gazetted holiday on the birth anniversary of Sikh martyr Bhai Jaita Ji, which falls on September 5
The Punjab government on Sunday clarified that chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi has recently declared a gazetted holiday on the birth anniversary of Sikh martyr Bhai Jaita Ji, and there will be no gazetted or restricted holiday on his martyrdom day that falls on December 23.

Since the birth anniversary falls on September 5, the gazetted holiday will be included in the next year’s list, said the spokesperson. On December 23, all government offices, boards, corporations besides educational institutions will remain open as usual.

Baba Jiwan Singh, born Bhai Jaita, was a Sikh general and companion of Guru Gobind Singh. He was with the tenth Sikh guru during the evacuation of Anandpur Sahib and died in the Battle of Chamkaur. Bhai Jaita Ji also wrote about the exploits of Guru Gobind Singh in his magnum opus “Sri Gur Katha”.

The chief minister had declared a gazetted holiday on his birth anniversary during a function to mark the martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur at Anandpur Sahib recently. It led to confusion regarding a gazetted holiday on his martyrdom day on social media platforms, which led to the clarification being issued by the government.

