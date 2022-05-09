No lecturers at DIET Sangrur to train aspiring teachers
: The district institute of education and training (DIET) here is grappling with severe shortage of lecturers as all the six sanctioned posts in the institution have been lying vacant since 2020, hampering the quality of education given to aspiring teachers.
In the absence of the lecturers, block and district mentors are taking classes of the students and they lack expertise in teaching and training the aspiring teachers. As of now, around 150 students are studying at the institute.
The institute provides a two-year diploma course to aspiring elementary teachers besides giving training to in-service teachers.
Officials said that in 2020, the then state government had shifted lecturers posted at DIET here to schools and promised to recruit new lecturers in the institute. However, two years have passed, but not a single lecturer is hired at the institute.
“The government had issued an advertisement in 2020 to recruit teachers for DIET. However, nothing has been done so far,” Balbir Chand Langowal, district president of Democratic Teachers’ Front, said.
Sukhvir Singh, principal DIET, Sangrur, said, “we have to manage with district and block mentors. They are taking classes of aspiring teachers while their primary work is to assist teachers in teaching school children. The government is well aware of the situation.”
Maninder Singh Sarkaria, director State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Punjab did not respond to repeated calls and messages.
