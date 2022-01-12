No major impact of doctors’ strike in Haryana, govt makes alternate arrangements

Government doctors’ strike in Haryana failed to make a major impact on the health services in government-run hospitals as the doctors went on mass casual leave to protest for their demands.

As per reports from district-level civil hospitals, doctors had announced that the emergency and Covid services will remain unaffected but the outpatient departments (OPDs) remained operational normally as health authorities made alternate arrangements by involving retired and contractual doctors of the National Health Mission.

In the morning, patients across state were seen struggling at hospitals. They had to wait for hours in long queues. But later, the district administrations intervened and doctors reached hospitals.

Had to implement ESMA: Vij

“A group of doctors announced to go on strike when the whole country is fighting Covid. The strike will adversely affect the fight against the contagion. We had accepted their demands and forwarded them to the chief minister and other departments immediately,” said Haryana health minister Anil Vij.

“After meeting with the chief minister on Monday, the demands were fulfilled and were given in-principle approval. The doctors still insisted to go on strike. I think there is someone who wants to disrupt the fight against Covid which is why we had to implement ESMA,” Vij added.

‘Patients did not suffer’

Protesting under the banner of the Haryana Civil Medical Services Association (HCMSA), the doctors alleged that the Haryana government has ignored their demands and backtracked on promises made by Haryana health minister Anil Vij.

Karnal chief medical officer Yogesh Sharma said there was no impact on OPD and emergency services as alternate arrangements were made to ensure that patients do not face any problem due to the strike. As per officials, over 900 patients were examined at the OPD in the Karnal civil hospital.

“For 14 years, I have been the only radiologist in Karnal. I even have to visit nearby districts. Incentives and specialist cadre will help increase the strength of radiologists in state,” Dr Sarita said.

“We don’t want to cause any harm to the patients but we are left with no other way to get the government to address our issues,” a protesting doctor said at Karnal civil hospital.

In Kaithal, doctors marked leave but remained on duty to ensure that the people did not face any problems. Kaithal deputy commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said health services remained normal and there was no impact of the strike in district.

In Kurukshetra, deputy commissioner Mukul Kumar said OPD services at government hospitals by and large remained smooth except for a few places where alternate arrangements were made.

Rohtak civil surgeon Dr JS Punia said 20 of the hospital’s 42 doctors worked and attended OPD services. “I had directed the doctors and other staff to ensure no patient goes home without treatment. I personally monitored the situation,” Dr Punia added.

Jhajjar civil surgeon Dr Sanjay Dahiya also assured that patients did not suffer due to the strike.

Doctors to go on strike from Jan 14

On imposition of ESMA in state, HCMSA president Dr Jasbir Singh Parmar said they will go ahead with the strike called on January 14 when there will be a complete shutdown of all services including emergency, Covid and postmortem till the demands are met.

“Our strike remained successful throughout the state except for a few places. We have already decided in our previous meetings that the strike called on Friday will take place whatever be the consequences,” he said.

HCMSA general secretary Dr Rajesh Sheokhand said if the three key demands are accepted, it will benefit the aspiring doctors in state and improve the ailing health system of Haryana for the benefit of the public.