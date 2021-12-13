No need to thank anybody, farmers forced govt to accept demands: Charuni

Farm leader Gurnam Singh Charuni said farmers have forced the government to repeal the contentious agriculture laws and do not want to thank any political party or leader for this.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We (farmers) have forced the government to accept our demands by sacrificing the lives of 700 farmers. Rights have to be snatched, nobody just gives them,” Charuni said when asked whether farm leaders will thank the ruling parties for accepting the demands.

“Farmers are excited as they have forced the government to bow to their demands. That’s why they are celebrating farmers’ victory over capitalism,” he added.

Charuni said the Samyukt Kisan Morcha leaders will hold regular meetings to review the progress on commitments made by the government and the first such meeting will be held on January 15.

“We have suspended our agitation following the government’s assurances on our demands. We need to keep an eye on the government and if we feel they are not moving in the right direction, we will resume the agitation,” he said on his way to Amritsar on Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While returning from Singhu border, Charuni, along with hundreds of farmers, stayed at Karnal and participated in a nagar kirtan. On December 15, the farmers’ convoy will reach Amritsar to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple.