No one can oppose India or Tricolour in Jammu and Kashmir: LG Manoj Sinha

Asserting that no one can oppose India or the Tricolour in Jammu and Kashmir, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said his administration, with the support of the Centre, was working to dismantle the terrorism ecosystem in the UT.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the draft report of the delimitation commission, Sinha said that associate members can give their views on it and there were provisions wherein common people can register their objections.

During a press conference, the LG made it clear that now there was no room for anyone to raise objections to ‘Tiranga and Bharat’ in Jammu and Kashmir and said that anyone who tried to do so, will be dealt sternly.

When asked about protests over draft report of the delimitation panel, Sinha said, “ECI is a constitutional body and has certain guidelines. Someone giving his views on it is not right, but still I would say that I had worked as an associate member with ECI for some time in 2009. The process is transparent and scientific.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Secondly, the draft has been given to associate members only and if they want, they can give their views. Thereafter, it will come in public domain. There are provisions wherein people can register their objections,” he added.

“I can say that there will be no mistakes in it (final document),” he said.

On impending assembly elections, the LG again referred to the home minister’s statement in the Parliament that after the delimitation panel gets over with redrawing of the assembly constituencies, elections will be held followed by statehood to J&K.

‘Big reduction in terror recruitments’

Figures suggest that there has been a big reduction in terror recruitments and in the past two and a half months, our security forces have gone full throttle, eliminating many foreign terrorists, Sinha said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Those who provide logistics and brainwash new recruits (hybrid militants) are no less a criminal. While we work on wiping out militants, checking recruitment and creating job avenues for the youth, we are also working on destroying this ecosystem,” he added.

“If compared to the past, the achievements (post August 2019) are historical. Stone-pelting has vanished. People now come to me and say they had never seen such beautiful days,” he said.

On Hijab controversy vis-à-vis trolling of Class 12 topper from Kashmir on her Facebook page, the LG said that “respecting religious sentiments and Constitution were supreme and these two things should be kept in mind by all the citizens”.

On row over JDA land in Roop Nagar where nomadic community has ‘encroached’ upon the government land, he said, “Rule of law should be implemented. It is true that allottees should get their plots, but this is also true at the same time that if poor are living somewhere for a long time then administration should take care of their difficulties. We are trying to explore a way out. Our officials are talking to them.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On protracted agitation by J&K Police border battalion aspirants, the LG said demonstrations won’t solve anything and asked them to contact chief secretary and general administration department.

He also laid the foundation of the Tawi riverfront development project and said it would generate employment opportunities for local communities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON