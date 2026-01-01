No one left behind: Chandigarh achieves ‘fully literate UT’ status

City Beautiful has added another feather to its cap, attaining the status of a fully literate Union Territory under ULLAS (Understanding of Lifelong Learning for All in Society) – Nav Bharat Saksharta Karyakram (New India Literacy Programme), a centrally sponsored initiative, aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. As part of the initiative, Samajik Chetna Kendras (social awareness centres) were established in all 111 government schools and 150 nodal in-charges were appointed. (HT File)

The initiative aims at providing foundational literacy, numeracy, and life skills to adults (15+) who missed formal schooling, through a volunteer-driven model.

Chandigarh’s “fully literate” status was formalised after nearly 15,000 adult learners successfully qualified in the nationwide Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Assessment Test (FLNAT) conducted in September 2025.

The mission was implemented in a phased manner. First, the administration identified the learners, including elderly citizens and working adults, through a door-to-door survey. Then, they were persuaded to attend special adult education classes, which were conducted in schools, parks and even in homes.

A senior UT official said, “As part of the initiative, Samajik Chetna Kendras (social awareness centres) were established in all 111 government schools and 150 nodal in-charges were appointed. A taskforce of technical members and 18 state resource groups (SRG) worked tirelessly to take Chandigarh closer to the goal of complete literacy.”

Expressing pride over the achievement, Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria said, “This achievement is a testament to the power of collective effort, community participation and the unwavering commitment of the administration towards building an enlightened and empowered society. Literacy is the foundation of social and economic progress, and this milestone strengthens our resolve to contribute to the national vision of ‘Shikshit Bharat-Sashakt Bharat’.”

UT chief secretary H Rajesh Prasad also lauded the efforts of all stakeholders and said, “This milestone has been achieved through meticulous planning, inter-departmental coordination and the dedication of educators and volunteers at the grassroots level. Chandigarh’s success will serve as a model for other regions to follow.”