No one will be allowed to create disturbances in J&K: LG

J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha administered the ‘Anti-Terrorism Pledge’ to senior officials, DCs and SSPs at Raj Bhawan to mark the observance of Anti-Terrorism Day
J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said terrorism is the gravest threat to peace and prosperity and no one will be allowed to create disturbances in UT. (PTI)
Published on May 22, 2022 05:05 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said terrorism is the gravest threat to peace and prosperity and no one will be allowed to create disturbances in UT.

Sinha administered the ‘Anti-Terrorism Pledge’ to senior officials, DCs and SSPs at Raj Bhawan to mark the observance of Anti-Terrorism Day.

“I reaffirm our strong commitment to uphold peace and harmony and to defeat the forces of disruption threatening human lives,” he said.

“No one will be allowed to create disturbances in Jammu and Kashmir. We must join our efforts to demolish the terror activities and motivated propaganda being promoted from across the border. Society, especially the youth, should work actively to isolate organisations and individuals giving shelter and support to the enemy of humanity,” Sinha said.

