No one will be allowed to create disturbances in J&K: LG
J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said terrorism is the gravest threat to peace and prosperity and no one will be allowed to create disturbances in UT.
Sinha administered the ‘Anti-Terrorism Pledge’ to senior officials, DCs and SSPs at Raj Bhawan to mark the observance of Anti-Terrorism Day.
“I reaffirm our strong commitment to uphold peace and harmony and to defeat the forces of disruption threatening human lives,” he said.
“No one will be allowed to create disturbances in Jammu and Kashmir. We must join our efforts to demolish the terror activities and motivated propaganda being promoted from across the border. Society, especially the youth, should work actively to isolate organisations and individuals giving shelter and support to the enemy of humanity,” Sinha said.
-
Vaishno Devi shrine’s head priest dies at 85
The head priest of Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, Pandit Amir Chand, passed away at his residence in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Saturday morning, officials said. Pandit Chand belonged to the family of Pandit Shridhar, who believed to have discovered the three-peaked cave shrine in Trikuta Hills some 700 years ago. “The mortal remains of the priest were consigned to flames at Banganga later in the day,” said a police officer.
-
Tourism boom in J&K due to scorching heat, not any better situation here: Azad
Veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday said the current tourism boom in Jammu and Kashmir is due to the rising temperature in the rest of the country and not because of any improved situation in the UT. Azad made the assertion, reiterating his stand on the Delimitation Commission report, saying that “the tailor-made report is in contradiction with the ground realities”. He is scheduled to return to Srinagar on Sunday.
-
Tangdhar infiltrator was carrying drugs: Army
The army on Saturday said that the infiltrator killed on the LoC in Tangdhar was carrying drugs and his accomplice managed to flee towards Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The army termed the incident a narco-smuggling bid that was foiled on Friday.
-
Seeking relocation, migrant Kashmiri Pandit staffers stage protest in Srinagar
Seeking relocation outside the Valley, people belonging to the migrant Kashmiri Pandit community staged protest in Srinagar on Saturday. Since the killing of a government employee, Rahul Bhat, inside the tehsil office in Budgam's Chadoora on May 12, migrant Pandit staffers have been agitating across Kashmir at their transit locations. The protesters, many among whom were women, said they didn't feel safe in Kashmir any more, especially after the killing of Bhat.
-
Slapping incident: Congress seeks action against HP deputy speaker
As the video clip of Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha's deputy speaker Hansraj slapping a student during his visit to a government school in Chamba has gone viral, the Congress has asked the government to initiate action against him. Congress spokesperson and former chairperson of state commission for child rights protection also flayed Hansraj. Hansraj had also defended his act, stating that such action is needed at times to teach students discipline.
