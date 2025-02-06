Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

No pay for staff striking work, orders Chandigarh MC chief

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 06, 2025 09:38 AM IST

Recently, during a strike called by door-to-door garbage collectors on December 30 and December 31, 2024, it was found that they not only did not come to work, but also closed the gates of MRF Centres, not allowing garbage collection vehicles to move out and also tried to stop other workers from performing their duties

Acting tough against employees going on strike, municipal commissioner Amit Kumar on Wednesday imposed the principle of “No-work, no-pay”, while deciding that FIRs will also be registered against those found hindering workers from performing their duty.

The Chandigarh MC commissioner issued these instructions for strict compliance by all officers/ officials to prevent a repeat of such actions. (HT File)
The Chandigarh MC commissioner issued these instructions for strict compliance by all officers/ officials to prevent a repeat of such actions. (HT File)

Recently, during a strike called by door-to-door garbage collectors on December 30 and December 31, 2024, it was found that they not only did not come to work, but also closed the gates of MRF Centres, not allowing garbage collection vehicles to move out and also tried to stop other workers from performing their duties.

In order to prevent a repeat of such incidents, the MC commissioner issued the above instructions for strict compliance by all officers/ officials.

“If any worker goes on strike their pay/wages for the time they remain on strike, will be deducted under the principle of ‘No-work, no-pay”. If the striking employees create any type of disruption and hindrance for other workers, in addition to deduction of pay for the strike days, FIR will also be registered against those found responsible. Further, during strike, if any damage to property of the municipal corporation is reported, one-month salary will be deducted, along with registration of FIR, subject to documentary/video evidence,” the commissioner said in the order.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 06, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On