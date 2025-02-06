No pay for staff striking work, orders Chandigarh MC chief

Acting tough against employees going on strike, municipal commissioner Amit Kumar on Wednesday imposed the principle of “No-work, no-pay”, while deciding that FIRs will also be registered against those found hindering workers from performing their duty. The Chandigarh MC commissioner issued these instructions for strict compliance by all officers/ officials to prevent a repeat of such actions. (HT File)

Recently, during a strike called by door-to-door garbage collectors on December 30 and December 31, 2024, it was found that they not only did not come to work, but also closed the gates of MRF Centres, not allowing garbage collection vehicles to move out and also tried to stop other workers from performing their duties.

In order to prevent a repeat of such incidents, the MC commissioner issued the above instructions for strict compliance by all officers/ officials.

“If any worker goes on strike their pay/wages for the time they remain on strike, will be deducted under the principle of ‘No-work, no-pay”. If the striking employees create any type of disruption and hindrance for other workers, in addition to deduction of pay for the strike days, FIR will also be registered against those found responsible. Further, during strike, if any damage to property of the municipal corporation is reported, one-month salary will be deducted, along with registration of FIR, subject to documentary/video evidence,” the commissioner said in the order.