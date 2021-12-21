No permanent teacher in model schools of Mewat

Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal on Monday admitted in the Vidhan Sabha that there are no permanent teachers working at the five Aarohi Model Schools and five Kasturba Gandhi Schools of Mewat district.

According to a written reply the education minister submitted during the second sitting of the winter session in response to a question of Congress MLA Aftab Ahmed, there are 22 temporary teachers posted in Aarohi Model Schools while the number of students in the schools is 863. And four schools do not have a principal.

Similarly, four Kasturba Gandhi schools are without a principal and there are 21 temporary teachers for 1,061 students.

On the opening day of the winter session, the minister had informed the Vidhan Sabha that at least 49% posts of regular teachers, including 64% of trained graduate teachers (TGTs), are lying vacant in the Muslim-dominated Mewat region of Haryana.

Two written tests cancelled

Meanwhile, the Haryana government on Monday informed the Vidhan Sabha that the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) had advertised 9,954 posts between November 2019 and December 2021 and written examinations for the post of gram sachiv and male constables were cancelled.

In a written reply to a question of Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra, who had sought details of cancelled competitive exams after paper leaks, the state government submitted that the written examination for the post of gram sachiv and male constables were cancelled on January 16 and August 7, respectively.

The state government stated that the HSSC conducted written examinations for 21,802 posts between November 2019 and December 2021.

“Investigations regarding candidates leaving OMR sheets blank and paper leaks of male constable are underway,” the government said.

The state government further said in the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) no case of paper leak or leaving the OMR sheet blank was noticed from November 2019 to December 2021. However, at the Vigilance Bureau (VB) police station in Panchkula, a case under the prevention of unfair means was registered.

The state government also informed the House that the VB has sought information from the HPSC regarding written test of dental surgeons held on September 26 and the HCS and other allied services preliminary examinations held on September 12.

Jobs to kin of freedom fighters

Since 2014, the Haryana government has given Class-B-C-D jobs to at least 175 successors of freedom fighters. In a written reply to a question of Varun Chaudhary, the state government said the HPSC has appointed one person in group-B, while the HSSC has appointed 17 people in Group-B, 139 in Group-C, and 18 in Group-D posts.