No plans to disengage ReK, ReJ employees, says Jammu and Kashmir government

Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday said that employees working under schemes like ReK, ReJ won’t be disengaged, a day after thousands of youths protested against the defreezing of the posts to fill them afresh
This is to clarify that the government of Jammu and Kashmir has no plans to disengage employees who are working under ReK, ReJ and NYC scheme,” said the department of information and public relations, Jammu & Kashmir, in a tweet. (Bloomberg)
Updated on May 24, 2022 02:58 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday said that employees working under schemes like Rehbar-e-Khel(ReK) and Rehbar-e-Janglat (ReJ) won’t be disengaged, a day after thousands of youths employed under these schemes protested against the defreezing of the posts to fill them afresh.

The protesters were demanding revocation of the government’s decision last week to re-advertise the posts they were engaged in.

“This is to clarify that the government of J&K has no plans to disengage employees who are working under Rehber-e-Khel, Rehbar-e-Janglat and NYC scheme,” said the department of information and public relations, Jammu & Kashmir, in a tweet.

It mentioned nothing about the demands of the protesters to revoke the government’s order on defreeze of the posts.

The government last week decided to re-advertise the posts through the Service Selection Board. It said additional weightage and age relaxation will be given to those already working on these posts so that they can reapply and compete for direct selection.

Converging at the Press Enclave at the City Centre in Lal Chowk on Sunday, the protesters had demanded the revocation of the order.

The then PDP-BJP government under a cabinet decision in 2017 had decided to engage 3,000 youngsters as physical education teachers under Rehbar-e-Khel and another 300-500 youth in the forest department under Rehbar-e-janglat for a period of seven and five years, respectively, after which they would be regularised. Their appointment orders were issued under the then governor in 2018.

These youths had been working on a remuneration of 3000-4000 per month for the past five years and many would have completed their mandatory five-year period for regularisation in August this year.

But the employees are not impressed by the government’s latest announcement.

“We will not stop unless the order defreezing the posts and sent to the SSRB for recruitment will not be revoked. Don’t play with our future,” said Nazir Ahmad Dar, one of the youths.

