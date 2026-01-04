No power tariff hike in J&K; NC calls it ‘New Year gift’ to consumers

J&K has decided not to increase electricity tariffs and the National Conference (NC) termed it as a New Year gift to consumers from the government. J&K has decided not to increase electricity tariffs and the National Conference (NC) termed it as a New Year gift to consumers from the government. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In a message on official handle, J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah announced this decision and termed it as a people’s welfare decision.

“The government continues to prioritise people’s welfare by keeping electricity affordable. For 2025–26, there is no general increase in electricity tariffs across J&K and Tariff of Day (ToD) tariff remains unchanged,” Office of CM wrote on X.

The NC spokesman termed this as a New Year gift from the elected government.

The CM’s announcement has come as a major relief to consumers amid widespread apprehensions over a proposed additional 20% charge on electricity consumption during peak morning and evening hours.

Former minister and People’s Democratic Front’s Hakeem Mohammad Yaseen welcomed the decision.

He said that such relief measures are essential at a time when inflation and rising living costs have already strained household budgets.

He said the decision has been widely welcomed by the public and will provide much-needed respite to consumers across urban and rural areas.

Highlighting the special circumstances of the region, Hakeem said that winters in Jammu and Kashmir are particularly severe, leading to increased dependence on electricity for heating, lighting and daily needs.

“Keeping in view Ramzan, prolonged winters and the overall economic condition of the people, at least a 50% concession or additional amenities should be provided to general consumers,” he said.